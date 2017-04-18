News By Tag
Minneapolis Sewer Cleaning Company Explains Water Jetting
All Ways Drains suggests water jetting as a way to keep drains clean and free of clogs and debris
Simply put, water jetting provides the best way to clean pipes available and is the most effective, efficient, economical and environmentally safe way to unclog drains and sewer pipes. It uses high-pressure water pumps and hoses to propel water through the line and push out blockages. Even the toughest clogs can't stand up to water jetting.
How it Works
Fats, oils, grease and debris can clog drains and cause a nasty blockage and water jetting is one of the only ways to completely remove it. When a homemade or store-bought drain cleaner isn't enough, that's when it's time to call the professionals at All Ways Drains.
Water jetting is a simple procedure with fantastic results. In fact, water-jetters can actually cut roots. Many times they can cut roots faster and cleaner than with standard cable machines. Water jetting is ideal for cleaning and root cutting when drains are still draining slightly, a total blockage will have to be assessed by an expert.
If All Ways Drains decides water jetting is the best solution, they will use state-of-the-
The Benefits of Water Jetting
There are many amazing benefits to water jetting including environmentally friendliness its cost effectiveness, preventative nature and providing cleaner pipes.
This small investment can go a long way in avoiding much larger expenses down the line. Cleaner pipes are more efficient, thus reducing water bills and increasing productivity. For example, many restaurants schedule regular water jetting in order to keep their pipes clean of grease and debris that can often sneak down the drain. These preventative measures mean customers won't have to deal with the down time and frustration that can come along with a clogged drain.
A water jetting service by All Ways Drains can provide cleaner pipes, fewer service calls and less down time; providing overall cost savings and one less thing to worry about.
All Ways Drain is a residential, commercial and industrial plumbing company serving the entire Minneapolis area. They specialize in water jetting, plumbing, pipes, drains, pipe locating and more. They can also help with kitchen and bathroom remodeling. For more information on water jetting, visit the blog http://www.allwaysdrains.com/
