VT Williams receives top honor in business awards amid top competitors.

-- "Focus on making everything deemed impossible possible" . The Founder of PTGroupHotels and Perdon Global Travel seems to have a positive outlook on everything. Speaking in front of 1000 peers VT Williams explained the challenges of breaking ground in the hospitality industry and coming to understand what excellent customer service entails.PTGroupHotels now owns 26 small boutique hotels worldwide. The hotels are exclusive, private and cater to the discerning luxury traveler. "When I embarked on the journey to create my company I was laughed at and ridiculed but I learnt fast that it is important to make the best of criticism ".VT Williams has continued to expand the PTGroup Brand which now employs 1200 people worldwide.In 2013 PTGroupHotels purchased abandoned luxury properties worldwide , most of the properties were beachfront and the largest of these properties is located in FL it is on 102 arces .Most of the properties have been renovated and feature 24hr gated security .This year poised a group of top contenders both in the hospitality and finance industry.The EAP Awards are held every year .