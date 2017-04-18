News By Tag
Pink Olive Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary
Please join us for the celebration on Saturday, May 6, from 1 - 5pm.
Since opening its doors in 2007, the original East Village location now claims sister stores in the West Village, Park Slope, Williamsburg, and the newly-minted Hudson Valley location on Cold Spring's scenic Main Street. A staple for gift-givers, stationery shoppers, and whimsy-seekers of all ages, the Pink Olive community has since grown to include an expertly curated gift subscription service (OliveBox) and the #littlegirls4bigchange campaign, which fundraises for worldwide women's empowerment.
Started quite literally out of love, Founder and Chief Buyer Grace Kang created Pink Olive as a tribute to one special gift she received from her father at her kindergarten graduation. "He showed me how giving a thoughtful gift can make someone smile and make them feel loved," says Kang. "Life is about creating those moments with people you love, and I want people to experience this feeling everyday." Though each store boasts its own unique curation of goods, the cohesive you are loved philosophy that anchors Pink Olive is apparent in its loyal customer base and community-rich team.
Kang is a former successful buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks and Barney's New York, and her team of Pink Olive buyers constantly seeks out the best of the best, curating an eclectic mix of stationery, baby gifts, art, jewelry, books and vintage finds. The store's top sellers include Rifle Paper Co., Emily McDowell, Kristiana Parn, Bobo Choses, Rylee & Cru, Mr. Boddington, P.F. Candle Co., Saipua, and Maileg, along with Pink Olive's in-house "you are loved" line that includes candles, mugs and more.
Following a week-long lead up, the Ten Year Anniversary celebration will kick off Saturday, May 6 in the East Village location, featuring local wine and sweet treats from other community staples and exclusive celebratory goodie bags for the first fifty customers.
Pink Olive's East Village store is located at 439 E. 9th St, New York. Follow @pinkolive on Instagram or sign up for the mailing list at pinkolive.com for details.
