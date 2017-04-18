News By Tag
FDA Approves Long-Lasting Injectables to Correct Facial Wrinkles and Folds
Juvederm Vollure to Be Explained at Free Seminar in Cape Coral
Juvederm Vollure™ adds subtle volume to the face, particularly around the mouth and nose area known as laugh lines or marionette lines.
"What's exciting is that Juvederm Vollure was shown to last up to 18 months from the initial injection in a majority of patients, which is the longest lasting result shown in a clinical study in the nasolabial folds area," Dr. Prendiville said. "It's an ideal injectable for patients who want to just fill it and forget it."
Dr. Prendiville is among the first facial plastic surgeons in Southwest Florida to offer the new treatment, which has been the focus of a global clinical development program by pharmaceutical company Allergan.
Allergan also received FDA approval in late 2016 of Juvederm Volbella®, an injectable for lip augmentation and correction of lines around the lips.
Juvederm Vollure™ and Juvederm Volbella® will be among the latest procedures for rejuvenating the face to be explained at a seminar Dr. Prendiville will conduct Friday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Rumrunners Restaurant at 5848 Cape Harbour Drive in Cape Coral. A light lunch will be served. The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 239-437-3900. Space is limited.
Using before and after pictures of actual patients, Dr. Prendiville also will discuss the latest advances in facelifts, eyelid lifts, nose surgery, lasers, and reconstructive surgery. He also will review injectable wrinkle fillers Botox®, Sculptra®, Juvederm®, Restylane®, Restylane Silk®, Radiesse® and Voluma®.
In addition to a light lunch, attendees will be able to make an appointment for a free consultation with Dr. Prendiville.
Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. He has performed more than 3,000 surgical procedures.
He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert with more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America.
Dr. Prendiville is one of 500 doctors in the world to receive the prestigious RealSelf 500 Award from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices in elective cosmetic procedures. Dr. Prendiville was selected from nearly 8,000 board-certified specialists for the honor and is the only Southwest Florida facial plastic surgeon to be recognized by RealSelf.
Dr. Prendiville is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.
Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at Georgetown University.
He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. Louis University in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.
All surgeries are performed at Dr. Prendiville's state-of-the-
