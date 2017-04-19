News By Tag
Beloved composer, pianist in concert to appear at The Community Church of Tellico Village on May 7
Carnegie hall performer Heather Lynn Sorenson joins the Tellico Village Community Church Choir, musicians, and members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra for a special concert May 7.
According to Sorenson's website, "Although her career is sometimes on a big stage, Heather's heart is leading the Church in worship and she feels that her greatest calling is using her music to connect people with God."
Per Dr. John Orr, Tellico Village Community Church Pastor of Music, "We started the concert series here six years ago as a way to bring world class performers right here to our own community. We want to build on the success of or Christmas Concerts each December. We've created a new concert called Community Church Praise. Our chancel choir, musicans and members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be joined by our special guest Heather Lynn Sorenson."
The concert is for all those who love music. It is May 7, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Church at Tellico Village, 130 chota Center, Tellico Village (Loudon), TN. Tickets are only $10.00 and may be purchased at the Church office.
This concert is the last in the 2016-2017 Concert Series at the Community Church at Tellico Village. https://www.youtube.com/
More About the Community Church at Tellico Village: https://www.tellicochurch.com/
Each year the music ministry of the Community Church at Tellico Village sponsors a Fine Arts Concert Series. The series provides audiences the opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of music and artists.
We are the Community Church at Tellico Village located at 130 Chota Center, Tellico Village,TN and offer worship services at 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.
We call ourselves a "community" church because we believe Jesus made himself available to the whole world – not just a little group of select people. We're not overly trouble by folks who come to us with different beliefs, ideas, or experiences. We find reason to "commune" with each other not
because we all think or believe alike, but because we are all seeking the same thing – a Way to a better world, a Truth that sets people free, and a Life that is abundantly full and meaningful.
Contact
Mark Powell
***@tellicochurch.org
