Stars & Stripes Charity Fishing Tournament Supports Wounded Military Veterans
Proceeds will benefit Rivers of Recovery, a nonprofit organization specializing in the rehabilitation of combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), minor Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), stress, anxiety, and depression.
Rivers of Recovery will also host its 6th Annual Congressional Reception on Capitol Hill on May 2, 2017, at Bullfeathers Restaurant from 6-8 p.m. to kick off the event. As in previous years, several combat veterans from the Washington, D.C. area will participate and share their moving stories.
For the fishing tournament, each two-person team will be joined by a veteran for the event. Guides and boats are provided, and either fly or commercial tackle may be used. Awards will be given for Largest Fish, Most Fish, and Team Spirit.
Contact Liz Williams at (202) 236-8693 to register for the event.
Each Rivers of Recovery trip hosts six to ten combat veterans on a four-day, science-based, experiential program. The trips focus on confidence-building, outdoor activities, talk therapy in a relaxed, positive environment, and proven techniques on the self-management of symptoms, stressors and responses.
Through philanthropic contributions and events like this one, Rivers of Recovery trips are free to the participant, with $2,500 covering airfare, lodging, guiding/instruction, meals and research study.
It's a program that's directly affected the lives of many U.S. military veterans, including Jose Jauregui, U.S. Army, A 2/17 Field Artillery.
Jose is the sole survivor of a 122-mm rocket attack that struck his howitzer near Ar Ramadi, Iraq. Jose sustained 3rd degree burns over 75% of his body, lost most of his fingers on his left hand and most use of the right. Given just a 3% chance of living, after nearly a year in the hospital and more than 70 surgeries, he beat the odds and now serves as the director of operations for Rivers of Recovery.
Through Rivers of Recovery, "I met other veterans around me going through similar things," Jose said. "They see me going through the same stuff as they are, and I think we help each other. That's what it's all about. It gives you the sense of being normal in the community now."
Rivers of Recovery would like to thank our sponsors for this event: General Atomics, Emergent Biosolutions, and United Technologies. Learn more about Rivers of Recovery at http://www.riversofrecovery.org.
