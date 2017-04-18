 
Chill-Out with Chillax's Reusable Ice Packs

 
CUMMING, Ga. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has recently partnered with online-retailer, Amazon, to bring you PremiumSlim Lunch Ice Packs. Keep your food cold all summer long with these incredible gel ice packs. These aren't your everyday lunch packs; the gel keeps your food colder than regular water ice packs. These perfectly sized coolers are a must-have for any family on the go. They fit in your lunch bag, as, well, as your kids' lunch bags, with plenty of room to spare! Going on a road trip with the little ones?  Easily transport baby food & keep it fresh with these ice packs.  These packs are thin and easy to use, fitting in between sandwiches and juice boxes. Toss one or two of these in your gym bag to keep your post-workout drink cold. They last for hours without making a mess and without leaving condensation.

Get it now from Amazon:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
