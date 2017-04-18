Opportunity Builders, INC Adds Solar to LEED Certifiable Facility

 
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The switch was flipped on for a new 353.4 kW PV solar system at Opportunity Builders, INC (OBI), a vocational training and employment provider for adults with developmental disabilities. The roof-mounted solar system, which consists of 1,140 solar panels, was installed by the Salisbury, Maryland branch of Paradise Energy Solutions.

Adding solar to the already LEED certifiable facility seemed like a logical investment for OBI. "Going solar just felt like the right thing to do for OBI," said Vicki Callahan, Executive Director of OBI. "We have a LEED certifiable building and solar energy was the next natural step in taking care of our environment."  The new system will offset an estimated 309.8 tons of CO2 and 653.2 barrels of oil each year, going a long way to limiting OBI's carbon footprint.

The Paradise Energy Solutions team was a key factor in making this project successful. "The staff from PES was very friendly," said Callahan. "We had special requests when they worked on our building due to the nature of our work and they were respectful of our requests and extremely accommodating. The weekly updates were perfect for keeping the project on time and we were thrilled when the installation was completed not only on time, but early!"

About OBI:

OBI provides vocational training and employment services for adults with developmental disabilities in an environment that promotes personal fulfillment, addresses individual needs and fosters independence.

For additional information call 410-787-0700 or visit www.obiworks.org.

About Paradise Energy Solutions:

Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.

For additional information on how you could benefit by going solar, call 410-845-2829 or visit www.VisitPES.com
Source:Opportunity Builders, Inc
Email:***@paradiseenergysolutions.com Email Verified
Phone:18778519269
