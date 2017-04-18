 
Industry News





Get Lucky in Vegas: DestinationLV.com announces the Lucky 7 Ceremony

Destination Las Vegas Group Announces the Lucky Seven Ceremony.
 
LAS VEGAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Destination Las Vegas Group is announcing that flagship brands (A Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, The Elvis Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Wedding Chapel in the Sky, A Chapel of Love and Helicopter Ceremonies of Las Vegas) will be offering a Limited Edition Lucky Seven Ceremony scheduled to take place on July 7th 2017 (7-7-17) at 7:00pm from $777.00.

Each ceremony session will be limited to 7 couples and include commemorative certificates, keepsake champagne flutes and 7/7/17 Lucky Seven T-shirts. At Wedding Chapel in the Sky, 7 couples will tie the knot on the High Roller observation wheel in a group ceremony. The helicopter version will be limited to 2 couples exchanging vows in a helicopter above the Las Vegas Strip. In addition there will be an Elvis Lucky 7 Ceremony which will also be limited to seven couples.

About Destination LV: Destination Las Vegas Group is the main source for all of your destination wedding, vow renewal and romance ceremonial needs. Destination Ceremonies in Las Vegas range from: the High Roller, Valley of Fire, Grand Canyon, Red Rock, Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, Limousine, In Suite, and a variety of Helicopter Ceremonies. Let us make your dream ceremony a reality today.

https://destinationlv.com

