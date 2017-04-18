News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Lucky in Vegas: DestinationLV.com announces the Lucky 7 Ceremony
Destination Las Vegas Group Announces the Lucky Seven Ceremony.
Each ceremony session will be limited to 7 couples and include commemorative certificates, keepsake champagne flutes and 7/7/17 Lucky Seven T-shirts. At Wedding Chapel in the Sky, 7 couples will tie the knot on the High Roller observation wheel in a group ceremony. The helicopter version will be limited to 2 couples exchanging vows in a helicopter above the Las Vegas Strip. In addition there will be an Elvis Lucky 7 Ceremony which will also be limited to seven couples.
About Destination LV: Destination Las Vegas Group is the main source for all of your destination wedding, vow renewal and romance ceremonial needs. Destination Ceremonies in Las Vegas range from: the High Roller, Valley of Fire, Grand Canyon, Red Rock, Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, Limousine, In Suite, and a variety of Helicopter Ceremonies. Let us make your dream ceremony a reality today.
https://destinationlv.com
Contact
Destination Las Vegas Group
7023669175
***@destinationlv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse