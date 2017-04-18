Get Lucky in Vegas: DestinationLV.com announces the Lucky 7 Ceremony

Destination Las Vegas Group Announces the Lucky Seven Ceremony.

Destination Las Vegas Group

-- Destination Las Vegas Group is announcing that flagship brandswill be offering ascheduled to take place on July 72017 (7-7-17) at 7:00pm from $777.00.Each ceremony session will be limited to 7 couples and include commemorative certificates, keepsake champagne flutes and 7/7/17 Lucky Seven T-shirts. At, 7 couples will tie the knot on the High Roller observation wheel in a group ceremony. The helicopter version will be limited to 2 couples exchanging vows in a helicopter above the Las Vegas Strip. In addition there will be an Elvis Lucky 7 Ceremony which will also be limited to seven couples.Destination Las Vegas Group is the main source for all of your destination wedding, vow renewal and romance ceremonial needs. Destination Ceremonies in Las Vegas range from: the High Roller, Valley of Fire, Grand Canyon, Red Rock, Welcome to Las Vegas Sign, Limousine, In Suite, and a variety of Helicopter Ceremonies. Let us make your dream ceremony a reality today.