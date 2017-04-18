Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell general contractor specializing in commercial

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a general contractor that does business in the Greater Chicago area. The Firm was established in 1985 and specializes in construction of commercial and industrial buildings and remodeling. The Business has been pre-qualified for an SBA loan. The seller wishes to retire.Over the years, the Business has developed an outstanding reputation that has resulted in a continuous stream of revenue. The Business has great relationships with high-quality and dependable sub-contractors that complete projects doing quality work and on schedule.Clients are in a large variety of industries. The Business frequently works with medical/healthcare companies and municipalities. Clients also include several franchises that provide the Business with new projects time and again. The Business has a stellar financial track record and is poised to grow.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603