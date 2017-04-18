News By Tag
Great Mall Continues More Than Pink Drive With Susan G. Komen To Reduce Breast Cancer Deaths In The
"It has been wonderful to see the positive response that the More Than Pink movement has generated over the past year," said Lynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Great Mall. "Our shoppers, retailers and employees have embraced the opportunities we've offered to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths, and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year."
Visitors to Great Mall will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths and staff will be donning pink accessories. Other planned activities include:
Discount Card Program: In exchange for a$10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Card, available at Guest Services or the Mall Office at participating centers, providing 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer such as Michael Kors, adidas, Banana Republic, GAP Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger and more. All Discount Card donations go to Susan G. Komen. As an added incentive, shoppers who purchase the "More Than Pink" Coupon book will receive a complimentary water bottle.
Special Shopping Event: Great Mall is hosting a "More Than Pink" Shopping Party on May 6, 2017 where everyone is invited to enjoy complimentary makeovers, hair designs, photo opportunities, pink cupcake decorating, nail polish stations and more while listening to the sounds of DJ Cris. And, the first 300 shoppers through the doors will receive pink envelope for a chance to win one of ten $50 Simon Visa Giftcard, rules and regulations apply. The Shopping Party will take place from 12PM-3PM.
Local Programming:
As of April 2017, Simon has raised $441,667 in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.
*From October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2018, Simon is proud to support Susan G. Komen® and, with the help of generous individuals like you, will guarantee a contribution of at least $1,000,000 for each year of the program in connection with its various fundraising initiatives, including its discount card program, promotion of Komen's Race for the Cure®, and promotion of Komen's Do-It-Yourself fundraising platform.
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Factory Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/
Contact
BLAZE PR
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
