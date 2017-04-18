CloudMills Announces the Appointment of Scott Carver to the Board of Directors

Spread the Word

Dan Sheppard

-- CloudMills, a leading provider of system integration services in the Human Capital Management technology sector, today announced the addition of Scott Carver to its Board of Directors. Mr. Carver is a widely recognized entrepreneur and innovator in the HR & Benefits Technology industry. His addition to the Board reflects the company's continued commitment to add industry expertise in the face of rapid growth and accelerating demand for its services. Mr. Carver's participation on the Board will provide a unique perspective on strategy development and optimizing the company's growth opportunities.Dianna Sheppard, CEO of CloudMills said "We are excited to have someone with Scott's experience and track record on our Board, his work of building a platform at PlanSource for the Benefits market fits right into our business model"."I think CloudMills is standing at the precipice of a truly unique opportunity. The level of demand from virtually every stakeholder in the HR technology ecosystem is unprecedented. While we are seeing some adoption of fully integrated HR suites, the fact remains that there are more independent point solutions across the HR landscape than ever before…and more are emerging. Getting these systems to seamlessly exchange and pass mission critical data is proving to be more and more challenging and expensive every day. By making these integrations scalable and repeatable, these HR tech solutions providers can truly deliver the process efficiencies HR executives are looking for", said Scott Carver.CloudMills application integration platform provides medium to large organizations a quick, secure and seamless way to integrate data between their multiple Human Capital Management applications without the involvement of IT. Visit www.cloudmills.com more information.CloudMillsDianna Sheppard – CEO510-470-6206