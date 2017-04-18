News By Tag
CloudMills Announces the Appointment of Scott Carver to the Board of Directors
Dianna Sheppard, CEO of CloudMills said "We are excited to have someone with Scott's experience and track record on our Board, his work of building a platform at PlanSource for the Benefits market fits right into our business model".
"I think CloudMills is standing at the precipice of a truly unique opportunity. The level of demand from virtually every stakeholder in the HR technology ecosystem is unprecedented. While we are seeing some adoption of fully integrated HR suites, the fact remains that there are more independent point solutions across the HR landscape than ever before…and more are emerging. Getting these systems to seamlessly exchange and pass mission critical data is proving to be more and more challenging and expensive every day. By making these integrations scalable and repeatable, these HR tech solutions providers can truly deliver the process efficiencies HR executives are looking for", said Scott Carver.
About CloudMills
CloudMills application integration platform provides medium to large organizations a quick, secure and seamless way to integrate data between their multiple Human Capital Management applications without the involvement of IT. Visit www.cloudmills.com more information.
For further information contact:
CloudMills
Dianna Sheppard – CEO
510-470-6206
Dianna@CloudMills.com
