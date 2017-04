California Pony Cars offering our "Official Hood Lift Kit of the Fabulous Fords Forever Show"

Fabulous Fords Forever Show

-- California Pony Cars is ready to attend the 32nd annual Fabulous Fords Forever Show this Sunday at Knotts Berry Farm!We have attended this car show multiple times before and we are excited to announce that we will have our booth up once again this year!While getting ready for this show, we wanted to help eveyone in the restoration industry an easy and sleek new way to have your hood popped up for the show. It is time to get rid of the standard prop rod on all of those 2005-2017 Mustangs and Focus. And get your hands on our "Official Hood Lift Kit of the Fabulous Fords Forever Show".In honor of the show being this weekend, we are offeringBe sure to ask us how to get this code by emailing us at sales@calponycars.com or by asking us on our facebook.CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com