California Pony Cars offering our "Official Hood Lift Kit of the Fabulous Fords Forever Show"
While getting ready for this show, we wanted to help eveyone in the restoration industry an easy and sleek new way to have your hood popped up for the show. It is time to get rid of the standard prop rod on all of those 2005-2017 Mustangs and Focus. And get your hands on our "Official Hood Lift Kit of the Fabulous Fords Forever Show".
In honor of the show being this weekend, we are offering 20% off on our ALL AMERICAN MADE Hood Lift Kits.
Be sure to ask us how to get this code by emailing us at sales@calponycars.com or by asking us on our facebook.
Facebook: CaliforniaPonyCars
Don't forget to stop by at our big blue tent and see what California Pony Cars is all about!! We will also be having give aways and special offers on our NXT Generation products!
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
California Pony Cars
sales@calponycars.com
