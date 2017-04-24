News By Tag
Intelligent SkinSense Received The Beauty Industry's New Mark of Excellence
Consumers want Made in USA, but who qualifies has been vague and misleading.
party verification service specializing in beauty".
Intelligent SkinSense received verification that they earned the Made In America requirements for both Federal and the State of California. Validation seals are awarded for products and brands that are born in America, headquartered here, and are physically mixed or made in qualified cosmetic manufacturing facilities that meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. It also requires that they meet FDA and FTC for labeling requirements that allow consumers to make informed choices and that 80% or greater of the retail value of each product comes from elements sourced in America.
Intelligent SkinSense takes pride in making American Made products, which also use indigenous Native American herbs and botanicals. The American Made Beauty seals stamp of approval will now be prominent on the packaging and website.
Intelligent SkinSense
Marlene Katz
203-913-8303
mk@intelligentskinsense.com
