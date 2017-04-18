News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Introduces Coffee Roasted For Coffee Lovers With Distinctive Taste
Aroma Bravo meets the need of serious coffee enthusiasts by offering gourmet coffee beans of the finest quality.
"Our roasted coffee are made specifically for serious coffee enthusiasts,"
In order to pass the strict criteria of true coffee lovers, the company sought out organic Arabica beans from Marcala, Honduras. This region is celebrated for its coffee production, attracting a high demand from importers worldwide.
"A serious coffee aficionado would know that Marcala, Honduras is one of the best gourmet coffee producers in the international market. With its tempting aroma, mellow chocolatey flavor and smooth finish, it is no surprise that Honduras coffee is favored by many coffee experts," the spokesman remarked.
"If this coffee has easily won over the tastes and opinions of coffee critics, then it must be good enough to serve to our own customers. Since then, all our coffee beans are exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras and roasted by our Aroma Bravo professionals. We aim to provide the ultimate gourmet coffee experience to our discerning customers, and based on the positive reviews, I think we're on the right track," he further added.
Aroma Bravo currently offers Honduras whole bean coffee in light roast, medium dark roast, and French roast for coffee lovers. More details are available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of Honduras gourmet coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse