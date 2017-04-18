 
News By Tag
* For Coffee Lovers
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Aroma Bravo Introduces Coffee Roasted For Coffee Lovers With Distinctive Taste

Aroma Bravo meets the need of serious coffee enthusiasts by offering gourmet coffee beans of the finest quality.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Exclusively For Coffee Lovers
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Exclusively For Coffee Lovers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* For Coffee Lovers
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nowadays, more coffee drinkers have developed the taste for exquisite specialty coffee. These aficionados are very particular about the quality of their coffee, and therefore only get the finest coffee beans they can find. To cater to this ever-growing demand, Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has specially produced gourmet coffee beans for coffee lovers with distinctive taste.

"Our roasted coffee are made specifically for serious coffee enthusiasts," says a spokesman for Aroma Bravo. "As fellow aficionados of excellent gourmet coffee, we have high standards when it comes to coffee beans. We only source the best coffee beans from Honduras and roast them carefully in very small batches. As a result, many of our consumers say they truly enjoy our coffee—even those with the most discerning of tastes," he continued.

In order to pass the strict criteria of true coffee lovers, the company sought out organic Arabica beans from Marcala, Honduras. This region is celebrated for its coffee production, attracting a high demand from importers worldwide.

"A serious coffee aficionado would know that Marcala, Honduras is one of the best gourmet coffee producers in the international market. With its tempting aroma, mellow chocolatey flavor and smooth finish, it is no surprise that Honduras coffee is favored by many coffee experts," the spokesman remarked.

"If this coffee has easily won over the tastes and opinions of coffee critics, then it must be good enough to serve to our own customers. Since then, all our coffee beans are exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras and roasted by our Aroma Bravo professionals. We aim to provide the ultimate gourmet coffee experience to our discerning customers, and based on the positive reviews, I think we're on the right track," he further added.

Aroma Bravo currently offers Honduras whole bean coffee in light roast, medium dark roast, and French roast for coffee lovers. More details are available at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bnav_search_go?url=me%3DA2EI....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of Honduras gourmet coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:For Coffee Lovers, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share