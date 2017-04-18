News By Tag
Quince and Apple Launches First Domestically Made, Traditional Mostarda
Founded by a couple in Madison, WI, a team of artisans hand-craft each and every jar of their Pear Mostarda. Now the mostarda is available for sale!
Drawing inspiration from a 15th-century Italian recipe, Quince and Apple's mostarda combines preserved fruits with mustard seeds and mustard oil. The Pear Mostarda combines sweet pears, apples, and fresh lemons, all accented with mustard's distinctive heat. This classic Italian condiment pairs perfectly with big, bold blues, dense cave-aged cheddars, and almost all cured meats. Pear Mostarda is also perfect when paired with a grilled cheese or a hearty sandwich.
While the mustard pairs perfectly with cheeses and meats, the flavor of the mustard is a pairing of itself. Combining centuries old techniques with a modern, well-balanced flavor profile, Pear Mostarda is both deeply rooted in tradition and completely new. After 18 months of research and development work to perfect the ability to produce truly artisan, authentic mostarda, Quince and Apple is delighted to see the final product finally come to market.
The husband and wife founders, Matt and Clare, started the company, Quince and Apple, in 2009. Along with a small, but passionate team of artisans, they create all their products truly by hand, in the heart of Madison, Wisconsin. The team is entirely capable of working with large retailers as well as small, local shops.
Since starting in 2009, Quince and Apple has won two Good Food Awards, and has been featured in a variety of publications including Wall Street Journal, Food and Wine, People, Cooking Light, Tasting Table, Culture Magazine, Imbibe Magazine, Chicago Tribune, and Time Out New York.
The Pear Mostarda is available for retail, in 6 oz. jars, and in foodservice sizes of both 64 oz. and 128 oz.
To learn more about the founding couple, the team of artisans, or how to get some of the Pear Mostarda, you can visit their website at https://www.quinceandapple.com/
