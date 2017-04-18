 
News By Tag
* Cheese
* Charcuterie
* Artisan Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Madison
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Quince and Apple Launches First Domestically Made, Traditional Mostarda

Founded by a couple in Madison, WI, a team of artisans hand-craft each and every jar of their Pear Mostarda. Now the mostarda is available for sale!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cheese
* Charcuterie
* Artisan Food

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Madison - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
* Products

MADISON, Wis. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for a great, balanced, and flavorful mostarda that pairs perfectly with cheeses and meats? Quince and Apple is excited to release the first domestically produced, authentic mostarda, handcrafted with true mustard oil available for wide distribution.

Drawing inspiration from a 15th-century Italian recipe, Quince and Apple's mostarda combines preserved fruits with mustard seeds and mustard oil. The Pear Mostarda combines sweet pears, apples, and fresh lemons, all accented with mustard's distinctive heat. This classic Italian condiment pairs perfectly with big, bold blues, dense cave-aged cheddars, and almost all cured meats. Pear Mostarda is also perfect when paired with a grilled cheese or a hearty sandwich.

While the mustard pairs perfectly with cheeses and meats, the flavor of the mustard is a pairing of itself. Combining centuries old techniques with a modern, well-balanced flavor profile, Pear Mostarda is both deeply rooted in tradition and completely new. After 18 months of research and development work to perfect the ability to produce truly artisan, authentic mostarda, Quince and Apple is delighted to see the final product finally come to market.

The husband and wife founders, Matt and Clare, started the company, Quince and Apple, in 2009. Along with a small, but passionate team of artisans, they create all their products truly by hand, in the heart of Madison, Wisconsin. The team is entirely capable of working with large retailers as well as small, local shops.

Since starting in 2009, Quince and Apple has won two Good Food Awards, and has been featured in a variety of publications including Wall Street Journal, Food and Wine, People, Cooking Light, Tasting Table, Culture Magazine, Imbibe Magazine, Chicago Tribune, and Time Out New York.

The Pear Mostarda is available for retail, in 6 oz. jars, and in foodservice sizes of both 64 oz. and 128 oz.

To learn more about the founding couple, the team of artisans, or how to get some of the Pear Mostarda, you can visit their website at https://www.quinceandapple.com/.

Contact
Matt Stoner Fehsenfeld
Quince and Apple
***@quinceandapple.com
End
Source:
Email:***@quinceandapple.com Email Verified
Tags:Cheese, Charcuterie, Artisan Food
Industry:Food
Location:Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share