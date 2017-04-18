News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Insurance Automation Group Extends Value of Surety Bond Processing Software
iAutomate: Erlon Surety is designed to improve surety office workflow and efficiency
iAutomate: Erlon Surety is developed to suit the specific needs of surety agencies and brokers. It manages workflow and automates many of the processes in place in every surety office with the goal of improving efficiency and profitability. It integrates with every leading agency management system, reducing re-keying of data and reducing errors and omissions exposure.
New features and enhancements to iAutomate: Erlon Surety (http://iautomatesurety.com/)
· Additional rating functionality for Canada, Cost to Complete
• Capped commission management
• Minimum Premium Requirements at Surety and Principal Level
• Applied Systems Epic Integration enhancements - Broker Mapping and Multi-Carrier functionality
• Correspondence management at the Principal Level - New Notes Tab and UW Correspondence Form Generation
All features are available in both customer-hosted and cloud-based licensing options.
"Surety offices have a unique set of requirements, and need a solution that is tailored to their environment. We continue to enhance iAutomate: Erlon Surety with features they need to be efficient and effective," says Jeff Bucci, National Sales Manager, Insurance Automation Group.
This latest version of iAutomate: Erlon Surety is available now. The solution offers an Applied Systems Certified Integration with Applied Epic and Applied TAM. It also offers robust integration with Vertafore's Sagitta and AMS360; QuickBooks; and Peachtree.
About Insurance Automation Group
The Insurance Automation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software solutions that help insurance firms and health care plans grow their business and capture more revenue. The product lines include iAutomate: Erlon Surety (http://iautomatesurety.com/
Contact
Alison Harris, Harris Marketing Services
***@harrismarketingservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse