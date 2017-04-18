 
Insurance Automation Group Extends Value of Surety Bond Processing Software

iAutomate: Erlon Surety is designed to improve surety office workflow and efficiency
 
 
iAutomate: Erlon Surety offers updated features and functionality
iAutomate: Erlon Surety offers updated features and functionality
 
WESTBROOK, Maine - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Automation Group has released a new version of its iAutomate: Erlon Surety software, a surety workflow automation solution that streamlines the creation and management of surety bonds. The company is debuting the solution at the 75th National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP) annual meeting in Boca Raton, FL where it will be participating in the Surety Innovation Center.

iAutomate: Erlon Surety is developed to suit the specific needs of surety agencies and brokers. It manages workflow and automates many of the processes in place in every surety office with the goal of improving efficiency and profitability. It integrates with every leading agency management system, reducing re-keying of data and reducing errors and omissions exposure.

New features and enhancements to iAutomate: Erlon Surety (http://iautomatesurety.com/) version 5.4 include:

·       Additional rating functionality for Canada, Cost to Complete

• Capped commission management
• Minimum Premium Requirements at Surety and Principal Level
• Applied Systems Epic Integration enhancements - Broker Mapping and Multi-Carrier functionality
• Correspondence management at the Principal Level - New Notes Tab and UW Correspondence Form Generation

All features are available in both customer-hosted and cloud-based licensing options.

"Surety offices have a unique set of requirements, and need a solution that is tailored to their environment. We continue to enhance iAutomate: Erlon Surety with features they need to be efficient and effective," says Jeff Bucci, National Sales Manager, Insurance Automation Group.

This latest version of iAutomate: Erlon Surety is available now. The solution offers an Applied Systems Certified Integration with Applied Epic and Applied TAM. It also offers robust integration with Vertafore's Sagitta and AMS360; QuickBooks; and Peachtree.

About Insurance Automation Group

The Insurance Automation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software solutions that help insurance firms and health care plans grow their business and capture more revenue. The product lines include iAutomate: Erlon Surety (http://iautomatesurety.com/index.php/iautomate-erlon-surety/), iAutomate: Company Surety (http://iautomatesurety.com/index.php/iautomate-company-su...), iAutomate: Broker Surety, and the iAutomate: Recovery CaseManager suite (http://iautomaterecovery.com/) for healthcare insurance plans and commercial recovery firms. Insurance Automation Group has joined the Applied Systems Partner Program and is a Vertafore Integration Program Company. For more information, call 207-856-5325 or visit www.insuranceautomationgroup.com or www.iautomatesurety.com.

