Meet celebrity "Champions" during a weekend to benefit Blessings in a Backpack
Golf hole sponsorships still available for annual Champions 4 Children golf event
Highlighted athletes include Bishop Verot alum and former MLB Outfielder Adam Piatt and NFL Defensive Lineman Steve Emtman. These superstars join the list of seasoned champions, past and present, such as Olympic Bronze Medalist Nate Carr, veteran LPGA player TerryJo Myers and former St. Louis Cardinal Jason Isringhausen. A full list of present and past Champions is available at www.champions4childrenswfl.com/
Attendees, sponsors, and guests will enjoy many festivities, including a poolside concert with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks. Tickets are going fast so get yours at www.champions4childrenswfl.com/
The Champions 4 Children Golf event has become so popular that two flights are offered this year. Hole Sponsorships are still available until April 27 for a small donation of $250, including signage and two general admission tickets to the Taylor Hicks poolside concert. Featured hole sponsors include: Jaguar Land Rover of Fort Myers, Vidussi, Goldsmith, Hull & Co., ChampionshipEDGE Sports Leadership and Lomano-Nicholson & Associations of Royal Shell Real Estate.
All proceeds from the charity weekend will go directly to children. The largest beneficiary of the Champions 4 Children 2017 weekend will be Blessings in a Backpack of Southwest Florida, which feeds more than 3,200 children at schools and programs across Lee and Collier County including: Tice Elementary, Sanibel School, James Stephens Academy, Unity Charter of Cape Coral, Unity Charter of Fort Myers, Colonial Elementary, Golden Gate Elementary, J. Colin English Elementary, Villas Elementary, Shadowlawn Elementary, Mirror Lakes Elementary, Bonita Springs Assistance Office, Boys and Girls Club of Lehigh, Veterans Park Elementary and Bonita Springs Charter School.
A donation of $100 feeds a child for an entire school year, any contributions are tax deductible. Monetary donations are also accepted year-around to help children in need. Visit blessingsinswfl.org for information and to donate.
Champions 4 Children
Meghan Shanfelter
***@gmail.com
