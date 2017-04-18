Responsive Health Selected to Attend New Jersey Founders & Funders Event

Leader in Digital Medicine Will Attend April 27 Event in New Brunswick, N.J.

-- Responsive Health, a Mount Sinai spinoff and the leader in Digital Medicine, has been selected to attend the New Jersey Founders and Funders event in North Brunswick, N.J. on Thursday, April 27.The event is organized by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Technology and Life Sciences team and serves to aid growth in emerging New Jersey technology and life sciences companies by facilitating introductions to sophisticated investors."New Jersey Founders and Funders is a premier event connecting fast growing tech companies like Responsive Health with investors," said Pavan Choksi, the Vice President of Corporate Development at Responsive Health. "We're excited that we were selected to attend, and look forward to further expanding our network in the New Jersey market."The New Jersey Founders and Funders event invites venture capital firms and institutional investors to meet select companies for one-on-one strategy sessions. The companies present their business models and technology to capture potential funding opportunities.The April 27 session will be Responsive Health's first time attending the event and coincides with the company's recent entry into the New Jersey healthcare market.Responsive Health is defining the delivery of digital medicine. Founded as a spinoff from the Mount Sinai Health System, a seven-hospital health system in New York City and a driving force in the rapid technological innovations in healthcare, Responsive Health is dedicated to enabling the digital revolution in health. Responsive Health's flagship product, RxUniverse™, is the first enterprise-based digital health delivery system that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications, wearables and therapeutics to patients at the point of care.