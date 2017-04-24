 
Business Development Manager Blake Hopkins was enthusiastically representing The Childress Agency

 
WASHINGTON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Our Business Development Manager, Blake Hopkins was enthusiastically representing The Childress Agency, Inc. at both the 27th Annual Government Procurement Conference and Small Business Expo. Blake met with a lot of great companies and people. Great job Blake!

About The Childres Agency:

The Childress Agency, OInc. is a certified, Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Smal Business (SDVOSB), marketing agency in Fredericksburg, Virginia. With over 20 years of experience to draw from, our team has the determination, perseverance and commitment to achieve any goal set before us. Our focus is creating solutions to level the playing field in our clients' favor. We couple creativity with innovation to produce clean, user-driven products.

What sets us apart: We believe success comes from empowering our clients through an effective, multi-faceted marketing strategy and creative thinking.

NAICS: 541511, 541613, 541910, 323111, 541850, 541890, 541430, 541611, 519130.

http://www.federal.childressagency.com

Source:The Childress Agency
