Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts Myrtle Beach CME Conference

Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
 
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, a leading provider of continuing medical education, is hosting a CME Conference for Nurse Practitioners, Physicians and Physician Assistants on July 24-27, 2017 at the Marriot Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The Myrtle Beach CME Conference is one of our most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The Myrtle Beach CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Dermatology, Orthopedics, Women's Health, Emergency Medicine and Cardiology.

Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is "making medical meetings fun" and Myrtle Beach is the perfect place to do just that". Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with all that Myrtle Beach has to offer. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then kick back during your off-hours relaxing on the beach!

For additional information about our Myrtle Beach CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit https://dmgcme.com/locations/myrtle-beach/. If you can't make it to our Myrtle Beach event, then consider going to one of our other CME Conference locations. You can also choose from any of our world-class, "land" locations such as Pensacola, San Antonio, Orlando and Las Vegas, or you can join us "at sea" for a cruise to the Caribbean.

About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts

Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit www.skinbonescme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.

