Industry News





The Bio Flame Launches a 30% Off Pre-Winter Promotion For All Australian Customers!

 
 
Rivas Residence LO RES - Custom Firebox w: 48" Bur
SYDNEY, Australia - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Marketing Director of The Bio Flame, Justin Orr announced today that The Bio Flame is offering a 30% off Pre-Winter sale for all Australian customers. All current in-stock models of ethanol fireplaces are included in the limited time 30% off special.

"This sale is a great opportunity for people to get their hands on an ethanol fireplace before the Winter season starts," comments Orr. "We're hoping people get a chance to take a look at all the new models and take advantage of the 30% off pricing before May 31st." The sale will be in effect from April 24th , 2017 until May 31st, 2017. The Bio Flame products having been growing in popularity throughout Australia, and encourages customers to place their orders sooner than later to ensure that the model is in stock!

"Not only will our ethanol fireplaces look beautiful in the homes of our customers, but they will also keep the room warm during the cooler evenings. There are a lot of benefits to having an ethanol fireplace in your home that we'd love to discuss with anyone who is interested" adds Orr. One of the major benefits of ethanol fireplaces is the environmentally friendly component, as they are fuelled by a renewable resource called bio ethanol (http://www.thebioflame.com/fuel/).

"We're hoping to be in touch with a lot of customers over the next month, and our employees are ready to answer any questions that may come up," concludes Orr.

If you have any questions regarding this sale, please contact The Bio Flame (http://www.thebioflame.com/contact/).

About The Bio Flame (http://www.thebioflame.com/about/)
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating a unique line up of ethanol fireplaces that are co-friendly and fit for any home design. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.

The Bio Flame
***@thebioflame.com
***@thebioflame.com
Click to Share