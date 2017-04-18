News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Altair Irvine Masterplan To Offer Guard-Gated Entry
This one-of-a-kind master planned community is becoming increasingly popular because of the unique and high-end lifestyle it will provide to its buyers. Not only will it boast a variety of upscale resident-only amenities, but will also add to the prestige with a 24-hour guard-gated entrance to ensure the ultimate private setting.
"We listened to what potential buyers in the area were looking for," stated Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "An exclusive community with extraordinary amenities within a private setting. Altair Irvine will truly take luxury and sophistication to a new level."
Behind the gates will sit stunning scenery surrounded by rolling hills and panoramic views. The community will boast lush community parks, recreational facilities, sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, distinctive architecture and more. Residents will also gain access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District. With the Portola High School and Beacon Park School recently opening in 2016, these brand new schools offer some the most innovated and technologically savvy instruction in the area.
With plans to open this Fall, a total of ten neighborhoods will be built by Lennar and Toll Brothers. All homes will boast high-end luxury details, outdoor living spaces, beautiful appointments and more.
Lennar's six neighborhoods will offer a wide variety of single-family home designs in various sizes. Each impeccable home comes with the highest level of luxury upgrades Lennar has ever offered through their signature Everything's Included® package – all at no additional cost. These new homes will be complete with energy-efficient features, including solar electric packages, the latest in home technology and many of today's most popular add-ons, all included as standard. The neighborhoods will tout their own series of stylish floor plans and homes that will range in size from approximately 2,542 to 6,625 square feet, which includes Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home®, designed specifically for multigenerational living.
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, will build four neighborhoods, each of which will offer a variety of single-family home designs, including both modern and traditional exteriors with hundreds of interior options for buyers to personalize their dream home. With a wide variety of floor plans for homeshoppers to choose from, homes will range in size from approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet.
"These luxury homes are going to wow homeshoppers, from their expansive floor plans to the ideal location," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We are thrilled to offer Altair residents the benefit of guard-gated privacy, an amenity not found often in the area."
A priority sales list is now forming and interested buyers are encouraged to sign up to stay informed as pricing, sales, event information and updates become released. To get on the "A" list, visit www.altairirvine.com.
Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse