Prytime Medical Devices Names Combat Medical Systems Exclusive Distributor for Military Market in US
Prytime Medical's flagship product, the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, provides clinicians with a tool to control bleeding and stabilize patients in hemorrhagic shock utilizing a minimally invasive technique called REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta). The catheter was designed specifically for the emergency and critical care environment.
"We are pleased to partner with Combat Medical Systems as our exclusive US Military distributor. This partnership allows us the opportunity to better support the U.S. Department of Defense in particular,"
Combat Medical Systems was founded by a team of military medical personnel and industry specialists, and has a straightforward goal: simplify tactical medicine and decrease pre-hospital mortality. Their meaningful DoD relationships and first hand understanding of the tactical environment provide the company a strong position from which to support military medical needs.
About REBOA
REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.
About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)
Prytime medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. In addition, the company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.
http://prytimemedical.com
Twitter: @prytimemedical
