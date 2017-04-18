Prytime Medical Devices Names Combat Medical Systems Exclusive Distributor for Military Market in US

Prytime Medical- The REBOA Company

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* REBOA

* Prytimemedical

* ERREBOACATHETER Industry:

* Biotech Location:

* Boerne - Texas - US Subject:

* Partnerships

End

-- Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.), a privately held medical technology company focused on minimally invasive solutions for trauma, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Combat Medical Systems as its U.S. Military distributor. Combat Medical Systems will lead the sales and distribution of Prytime Medical's products to the U.S. Military and Federal Government.Prytime Medical's flagship product, the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, provides clinicians with a tool to control bleeding and stabilize patients in hemorrhagic shock utilizing a minimally invasive technique called REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta). The catheter was designed specifically for the emergency and critical care environment."We are pleased to partner with Combat Medical Systems as our exclusive US Military distributor. This partnership allows us the opportunity to better support the U.S. Department of Defense in particular,"said David Spencer, President and CEO of Prytime Medical. "You dance with the one that brought you. This technology and technique arose from the Military and lessons learned from war. We are applying it to civilian trauma here back home. Now, Combat Medical Systems' depth of experience working with the Military positions us to better support the original reason we exist – to support combat wounded and those who treat them."Combat Medical Systems was founded by a team of military medical personnel and industry specialists, and has a straightforward goal: simplify tactical medicine and decrease pre-hospital mortality. Their meaningful DoD relationships and first hand understanding of the tactical environment provide the company a strong position from which to support military medical needs.REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.Prytime medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. In addition, the company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.Twitter: @prytimemedical