Beauty Is Earth Deep: 3rd Annual Women Leading Green
Features Pioneering Entrepreneurs in Natural & Organic Beauty and Body Care, May 2
What does saving the oceans and toxic heavy metals have to do with beauty and body care products? Quite a lot, says a group of pioneering women dedicating their entrepreneurial energies in natural and organic sunscreens, skin and hair care, and other cosmetic products.
These inspiring women business owners will share their stories and insights, and interact with a live audience at the 3rd Annual Women Leading Green, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 5:30-8:00pm. The event, produced by At the Epicenter, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mission-based entrepreneurship and education, will be held at the offices of the Sterling Rice Group in Boulder, CO.
Product, Passion and Purpose
Chemicals in commercial sunscreens are not only a concern for us, but studies show they are harming coral reefs all over the world, says Nova Covington-Halter, Founder and CEO of Goddess Garden. Find out how the Boulder-based organic sunscreen maker, whose products are found in nearly 10,000 stores nationwide, closed a recent $3 million investment round – and launched a nonprofit organization to educate the public and protect coral reefs.
Learn, too, from Silencia Cox, CEO of Motherlove Herbal Company, a Certified B Corporation and family owned business whose organic products for pregnant women, new mothers and newborn babies are sold internationally. An early executive influential in the success of international bodycare company Aveda (now owned by Estee Lauder), Kiran Stordalen currently leads Intelligent Nutrients. Established by Aveda Founder Horst Rechelbacher, Intelligent Nutrients skin, hair and beauty care products, many of which are Certified Organic, takes organic beauty care to a new level.
The interactive evening also will feature an exclusive video message from Stacy Malkan, Co-founder of the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics and Author of Not Just a Pretty Face: The Ugly Side of the Beauty Industry, on how to avoid heavy metals and toxic chemicals found in many commercial products.
Women Leading Green will be filmed before a live audience and co-moderated by Joshua Onysko, Founder and CEO of Pangea Organics, leader in "plant powered" body care, with Seleyn DeYarus, Co-founder and Executive Director of At the Epicenter.
VIP Reception Features Food Prepared by Chef Daniel Asher
The evening will include a welcoming VIP reception beginning at5:30 pm offering an opportunity to meet the speakers and sample products while enjoying delicious food prepared by executive chef Daniel Asher of River and Woods Restaurant with Alfalfa's Market graciously providing organic ingredients. Natural Merchants is contributing organic and biodynamic wine. The interactive program will begin at 6:30 pm, held in the downtown Boulder offices of the Sterling Rice Group, a nationally recognized branding agency.
Registration Information
For tickets and information visit, http://www.attheepicenter.com/
For press passes, to become a sponsor, or for more information, contact Seleyn DeYarus, news@attheepicenter.com.
At the Epicenter Sponsors
Women Leading Green's Presenting Sponsor is Qi Life Sciences; Silver Sponsor is Alfalfa's Market; Bronze Sponsor is Natural Merchants. At the Epicenter Sponsors include the following leaders in natural, organic and sustainable business and advocacy: Organic India, Regeneration International, New Resource Bank, New Hope Network, Dr. Bronner's, Compass Natural Marketing, KeHE/Cadia, and Padron Marketing.
About "At the Epicenter"
At the Epicenter is an interactive speaker and conference series cultivating principle-based leadership and entrepreneurship. Our commitment is to bring leading edge thought leaders into conversation with peers and communities around the nation. We showcase voices that illustrate the possibility of business as a force for good, creating right livelihood, regenerating the health of communities, and the earth while achieving shared prosperity. At the Epicenter is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Visit www.AttheEpicenter.com.
Contact
Seleyn Deyarus, At the Epicenter
***@attheepicenter.com
