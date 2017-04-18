Victory Christian Fellowship Event Provides Free Food, Clothing and Assistance

Victory to the Streets - Mobile Outreach Helps Families in Wilmington

--The event will be held at Helen Chambers Park at 6Street and Madison Street from 11am to 2pm.is devoted to meeting the needs of neighborhoods throughout Delaware by connecting families with an alliance of free support resources, as well as free food and clothing.The "Blessings, Dressings, and More Outreach Ministry" of Victory Christian Fellowship (VCF) launched the first VTTS event last year. The VTTS ministry is designed to set up a mobile unit site at locations in the community in order to reach families, especially those with school-age children. VCF Pastor Dr. Gary W. Whetstone emphasizes, "Our vision is to touch as many lives as possible within these communities through the love of Jesus Christ. Ultimately, we want to provide hope, and cause a positive transformation within the lives of these families."For this VCF event, the ministry volunteers will provide bagged food and clothing for 400 families. We have 17 confirmed Agency vendors and servicers who will provide vital support and information to attendees: DE Shelter for Homeless Vets, DSS Division of Child Support, Domestic Violence Agency, Latin American Community Center, Wilmington Job Corps, First State Community Action Agency, SODAS (Save Our Daughters and Sons Bully Prevention), Connections, New Behavior Network, Brandywine Counseling Van, Family Court (appointed Advocate for Foster Children), DE Department of Labor, Christiana Care (Helen Graham Center), Christiana Care Blood Pressure Ambassadors, Department of Labor for Veterans, St. Clare Medical Van, and Ex Offenders Program. DJ Kevin Kirby will provide music and entertainment.victoryexperience.com of New Castle, Delaware began in 1984 and is one of the fastest-growing churches on the East Coast. An additional branch church is located in Dover, Delaware. Thousands upon thousands have been saved at the churches' many outreaches and services. Through events such as our annual "Experience Light" Christmas outreach, our many dramas, and the daily ministries, literally thousands of lives have been transformed by therevelation of who Jesus is and His life lived through them. In 1986, Pastors Gary and Faye opened the School of Biblical Studies, an extensive international video Bible school. We welcome you to visit us at 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle, Delaware. For free Bible study resources and live webinars, get connected now atjesusexperience.com.