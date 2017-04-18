 
News By Tag
* Free Food
* Free Education
* Community Outreach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wilmington
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Victory Christian Fellowship Event Provides Free Food, Clothing and Assistance

Victory to the Streets - Mobile Outreach Helps Families in Wilmington
 
 
Pastors Gary & Faye Whetstone
Pastors Gary & Faye Whetstone
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free Food
* Free Education
* Community Outreach

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Wilmington - Delaware - US

WILMINGTON, Del. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Victory to the Streets – Love on Wheels Mobile Outreach returns to Wilmington DE on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The event will be held at Helen Chambers Park at 6th Street  and Madison Street from 11am to 2pm. Victory to the Streets (VTTS) – Mobile Outreach is devoted to meeting the needs of neighborhoods throughout Delaware by connecting families with an alliance of free support resources, as well as free food and clothing.

The "Blessings, Dressings, and More Outreach Ministry" of Victory Christian Fellowship (VCF) launched the first VTTS event last year. The VTTS ministry is designed to set up a mobile unit site at locations in the community in order to reach families, especially those with school-age children. VCF Pastor Dr. Gary W. Whetstone emphasizes, "Our vision is to touch as many lives as possible within these communities through the love of Jesus Christ. Ultimately, we want to provide hope, and cause a positive transformation within the lives of these families."

For this VCF event, the ministry volunteers will provide bagged food and clothing for 400 families. We have 17 confirmed Agency vendors and servicers who will provide vital support and information to attendees: DE Shelter for Homeless Vets, DSS Division of Child Support, Domestic Violence Agency, Latin American Community Center, Wilmington Job Corps, First State Community Action Agency, SODAS (Save Our Daughters and Sons Bully Prevention), Connections, New Behavior Network, Brandywine Counseling Van, Family Court (appointed Advocate for Foster Children), DE Department of Labor, Christiana Care (Helen Graham Center), Christiana Care Blood Pressure Ambassadors, Department of Labor for Veterans, St. Clare Medical Van, and Ex Offenders Program. DJ Kevin Kirby will provide music and entertainment.


Victory Christian Fellowship victoryexperience.com of New Castle, Delaware began in 1984 and is one of the fastest-growing churches on the East Coast. An additional branch church is located in Dover, Delaware. Thousands upon thousands have been saved at the churches' many outreaches and services. Through events such as our annual "Experience Light" Christmas outreach, our many dramas, and the daily ministries, literally thousands of lives have been transformed by therevelation of who Jesus is and His life lived through them. In 1986, Pastors Gary and Faye opened the School of Biblical Studies, an extensive international video Bible school. We welcome you to visit us at 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle, Delaware. For free Bible study resources and live webinars, get connected now at JesusExperience.com jesusexperience.com.

Contact
Victory Christian Fellowship
***@gwwm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gwwm.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Food, Free Education, Community Outreach
Industry:Event
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share