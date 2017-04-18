 
National Council on Interpreting in Health Care Announces 2017 Board of Directors

 
 
WASHINGTON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Enrica Ardemagni, President
eardema@ncihc.org

WASHINGTONApril 23, 2017 - The National Council on Interpreting in Health Care (NCIHC) is proud to announce the results of its 2017 Board of Director elections. The newly elected Board Members are as follows:

Director-at-Large
Kevin Cunningham
Ginevra Deianni

They will join current members:
Enrica J. Ardemagni, PhD, President
Lisa Morris, Treasurer
Directors-at-Large:
Sharon Brauer
Joy Connell
Jaime Fatás-Cabeza
Gaye Gentes
Carlos Garcia
Maria Schwieter
Allison Squires, Ph.D.

NCIHC is a multidisciplinary organization whose mission is to promote and enhance language access in health care in the United States. The newly elected Board Directors will join the other directors to round out a national group of experts in the language services industry.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the newly elected directors who represent increased diversity in terms of race, gender, stakeholder background and demographic location on the board," said NCIHC President Enrica Ardemagni.  "We have experienced a rise in membership, a consistently active listserv, and engagement through our award winning social media. Their work will help enhance the goals of the organization and to serve the LEP community."

The investiture of the incoming Board members will take place on June 9, 2017 at the NCIHC 11th Annual Membership Meeting in Portland, Maine that will include a welcome reception on Peaks Island, a return to a full day and a half meeting with two keynote speakers as well as other educational sessions. This year we will also offer a special half-day workshop after the conclusion of the meeting. Join us to meet the board and to help celebrate the organization's progress for leading the nation in language access policy and practice.

To learn more about NCIHC, or to register for the event, visit http://www.ncihc.org.

Enrica Ardemagni
***@ncihc.org
Source:National Council on Interpreting in Health Care
Email:***@ncihc.org Email Verified
