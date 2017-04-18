 
News By Tag
* Urban Streetwear Clothing
* Urban Wear Online Store
* Urban Street Style Clothing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Twenty-Twenty Brings Fresh New Fashion to the Mix

Urban wear brand releasing innovative line of streetwear into the current monotonous market.
 
 
twenty-twenty
twenty-twenty
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Urban Streetwear Clothing
Urban Wear Online Store
Urban Street Style Clothing

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Twenty Twenty, the innovative streetwear brand announced its entrance into the global fashion market. Citing gaps in the current offerings of streetwear fashion, Twenty-Twenty was specifically cultivated for those who have a singular vision of success in mind. This trendy urban streetwear line is the brainchild of designer Oscar Lee was woefully uninterested in the bland offerings in the streetwear market. With its inaugural line of fitted hoodies, classic camouflage jackets, winter wear and logo printed tees; Twenty-Twenty's aim is to make impactful waves in the fashion industry.

Twenty-Twenty unveiled their first designs in Spring of 2017. The line includes many streetwear must-haves:
-A classic fit sweater embroidered with the Twenty-Twenty logo
-A branded hoodie
-A classic crewneck
-A reversible camouflage jacket
- A ribbed sleeve windbreaker
- A classic black bomber jacket

All of these items are made of the finest material, from air-jet spun yarn to pre-shrunk cotton polyester material.

Whereas other companies design clothes first, and create a story later, Twenty-Twenty company prides itself on crafting unique apparel made for the fearless youth and their commanding view of the world.

"Most clothing lines don't address the actual philosophy behind the current trends in the media," Lee says. "With our clothing, the design speaks for you. Twenty-Twenty's driving motivation is to shake up the dead urban fashion industry and to represent those seeking to fulfill their dreams.

Twenty-Twenty cites a passion and dedication to making impressive stand-out clothing. At this core belief, designer Oscar Lee painstakingly focused on every minor detail, while finely crafting every piece.

With this strong vision behind them, Twenty-Twenty promises their customers that they will be the representation that they've always wanted to wear, embody their emboldened fearless spirits, and creating a classically unique look at all times.

To learn more about Twenty-Twenty, or to see their first launch, visit the website at https://twentytwenty.clothing/

Contact
Twenty Twenty Clothing
***@twentytwenty.clothing
End
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share