Twenty-Twenty Brings Fresh New Fashion to the Mix
Urban wear brand releasing innovative line of streetwear into the current monotonous market.
Twenty-Twenty unveiled their first designs in Spring of 2017. The line includes many streetwear must-haves:
-A classic fit sweater embroidered with the Twenty-Twenty logo
-A branded hoodie
-A classic crewneck
-A reversible camouflage jacket
- A ribbed sleeve windbreaker
- A classic black bomber jacket
All of these items are made of the finest material, from air-jet spun yarn to pre-shrunk cotton polyester material.
Whereas other companies design clothes first, and create a story later, Twenty-Twenty company prides itself on crafting unique apparel made for the fearless youth and their commanding view of the world.
"Most clothing lines don't address the actual philosophy behind the current trends in the media," Lee says. "With our clothing, the design speaks for you. Twenty-Twenty's driving motivation is to shake up the dead urban fashion industry and to represent those seeking to fulfill their dreams.
Twenty-Twenty cites a passion and dedication to making impressive stand-out clothing. At this core belief, designer Oscar Lee painstakingly focused on every minor detail, while finely crafting every piece.
With this strong vision behind them, Twenty-Twenty promises their customers that they will be the representation that they've always wanted to wear, embody their emboldened fearless spirits, and creating a classically unique look at all times.
To learn more about Twenty-Twenty, or to see their first launch, visit the website at https://twentytwenty.clothing/
