TopDogTours NYC: Highline Park, Meatpacking District Plus Chelsea Market

Expert guides lead you through one of the most drastically changed areas in New York City.
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1999, a community non-profit group called the "Friends of the Highline" was formed and they worked in partnership with the City of New York to preserve and maintain an elevated railway.

It took them about 10 years to fully complete the transformation of the Highline into a truly unique urban park.

This elevated railway, known as the Highline is now a beautiful park, which you can visit! One of TopDogTours highest reviewed walking tours; 2 Markets, A Highline, and a Meatpacking District Tour,

includes an in-depth look into how the railway became one of New York's most sought after tourist sites. Our group and private tours are offered everyday and begin at 10am (or whenever you want if you book privately) on the corner of 9th Ave and 15th St. in front of the Chelsea Market.

Don't Miss the High Line!-
"What a great tour! In particular, The Highline is lovely and historical. Our guide, Sean, was friendly, knowledgable, and funny." - Cathy H. from TX

Totally Brilliant - Small group tour of Chelsea Market, Highline and Meatpacking District-
"Our guide Patrick Kelly was amazing and it was simply the best thing we did in our 3 days in New York. Better than anything from a guidebook, some really funny stories as well, thank you so much Patrick. Voted by our teenage daughter the coolest and most interesting thing to do in New York." - Rebecca S. from CT

Come out before the end of summer and explore one of the most changed neighborhoods in New York City.

For more information or book a tour visit http://www.topdogtoursnyc.com.

To book a tour now call (718) 806-1706.

Contact
Patrick Robert Kelly,
TopDogTours: NYC.
(718) 806-1706
***@topdogtoursnyc.com
