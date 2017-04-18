 
Connectria Hosting Holds Food Drive for Operation Food Search

St. Louis company collects more than 12,000 pounds of food and personal care items
 
 
ST. LOUIS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Connectria Hosting recently held a food drive and collected more than 12,000 pounds of food and personal care items for Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area's hungry.  The value of the donations is over $20,000 and represents enough to feed 3,042 people for one day.

Founded in 1996, Connectria provides cloud hosting, remote monitoring, and cloud security for more than 1,000 customers in over 30 countries worldwide.  Headquartered in St. Louis, Connectria is active in giving back to the community and encourages other organizations to give as well through its "No Jerks Allowed" company philosophy and culture.

"When local businesses hold area food drives, it's a win-win situation for everyone involved," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer.  "The company's team works together for a philanthropic cause, and the community benefits from their dedicated efforts."  Schaefer added that OFS partners with many St. Louis and Illinois companies in order to raise awareness and assist the area's hungry.

Pictured from left to right are Operation Food Search's Director of Community Relations Judy Coyman, Director of Strategic Initiatives Lucinda Perry, warehouse assistant Perez Daniels, Executive Director Sunny Schaefer, driver Randy Carthans, and warehouse assistant Darnell Grady.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.  OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.  Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.  For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

