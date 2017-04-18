News By Tag
Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Brings Creativity to Company Uniforms
MIAMI, FL– April 24, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Creativity In Uniformity Is The New Black." Ms. Gossett suggests freshening up the corporate uniform as a method for boosting the bottom line.
Gossett writes, "We've all heard the latest trends expressed in a variety of ways such as, "Brooklyn is the new Manhattan," "Gray is the new black," "Orange is the new black," etc, etc… Whatever is the newest, latest and greatest is the new black." She continues adding, "Well, in the world of business where a uniform way of dressing is required, let me be the first to say that, "Creativity in uniformity is the new black!"
According to Gossett, "You may not realize it, but in a customer-facing business, your uniform is part of making a first and lasting impression. Just think about it, your uniform is one of the most visible embodiments of your brand." She elaborates, "Maybe it's time for a fresh new look in your company uniform. A wardrobe change may be just the thing that could help your business boost not only your cool factor, but also your promotional power."
Read the entire blog at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Find out more about Gossett Marketing HERE http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
