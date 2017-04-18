News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TekDog Inc. Launches Its New and Improved Land Management Solution, CivicXpress 2.0
A land management solution built with modern technology for citizens, contractors and government municipalities.
The city of Fishers, Indiana, the launch customer for the first version, simply called CivicXpress, has been a key partner in the update and push for a new platform. A few months after their launch on July 1st, 2016 the CX team took to the drawing board to create a new, improved solution based on feedback from staff, citizens and local home builders using the application. The CX team had originally wanted to simply make updates within the current platform, but after months of feedback and a new-found need to expand the application to manage activities other than building, the CX team felt the need to search for a completely new platform.
The new platform, simply put, is more flexible. It boasts the ability to launch in seven weeks and provides municipality staff the ability to make changes to the workflows as needed. Internal municipality staff can make workflow changes without the help of the CX support team, if they choose. All that is needed is a little training, which brings us back to the roots of TekDog. TekDog Inc. is a training company that has been providing exceptional training in the SharePoint and Nintex space for over five years. However, CX2 is very user-friendly requiring very minimal training. CX2 includes wizards throughout the application to walk users step-by-step through every process.
Municipality staff, citizens and contractors are provided access to the same portal, the CX2 portal, to view, track and share planning, permitting and code enforcement activity. CX2 also provides the ability for citizens and contractors to easily complete permit applications, schedule inspections, send messaging, and make fee payments all online, all inside the application.
CX2 is unique from other applications as it was built with today's technology, is not modularized, and not only works on any HTML5 browser (Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Google, etc…) but is also 100% mobile responsive and allows for users to access multiple municipalities (CX subscribers)
Now that CX2 is ready to launch, interested municipalities are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one demo to see how CX2 is different and to get started quickly and efficiently with the CX2 Launch Plan.
For more information regarding CX2, visit http://www.civicxpress.com/
Contact
TekDog Inc.
Megan Keller
614-737-3743
***@civicxpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse