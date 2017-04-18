 
News By Tag
* Land Management Software
* Building Permit Software
* Community Development Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

TekDog Inc. Launches Its New and Improved Land Management Solution, CivicXpress 2.0

A land management solution built with modern technology for citizens, contractors and government municipalities.
 
 
CivicXpress manages planning, permitting, inspections and code enforcement.
CivicXpress manages planning, permitting, inspections and code enforcement.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Land Management Software
* Building Permit Software
* Community Development Software

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- TekDog Inc., has been working diligently for almost a year updating and developing a new platform for its newest version of CivicXpress, called CX2. CX2 is a cloud-based, land management solution built to help municipalities (cities, towns, boroughs, etc.) manage their Planning, Permitting, Inspection and Code Enforcement processes.

The city of Fishers, Indiana, the launch customer for the first version, simply called CivicXpress, has been a key partner in the update and push for a new platform. A few months after their launch on July 1st, 2016 the CX team took to the drawing board to create a new, improved solution based on feedback from staff, citizens and local home builders using the application. The CX team had originally wanted to simply make updates within the current platform, but after months of feedback and a new-found need to expand the application to manage activities other than building, the CX team felt the need to search for a completely new platform.

The new platform, simply put, is more flexible. It boasts the ability to launch in seven weeks and provides municipality staff the ability to make changes to the workflows as needed. Internal municipality staff can make workflow changes without the help of the CX support team, if they choose.  All that is needed is a little training, which brings us back to the roots of TekDog.  TekDog Inc. is a training company that has been providing exceptional training in the SharePoint and Nintex space for over five years.  However, CX2 is very user-friendly requiring very minimal training. CX2 includes wizards throughout the application to walk users step-by-step through every process.

Municipality staff, citizens and contractors are provided access to the same portal, the CX2 portal, to view, track and share planning, permitting and code enforcement activity. CX2 also provides the ability for citizens and contractors to easily complete permit applications, schedule inspections, send messaging, and make fee payments all online, all inside the application.

CX2 is unique from other applications as it was built with today's technology, is not modularized, and not only works on any HTML5 browser (Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Google, etc…) but is also 100% mobile responsive and allows for users to access multiple municipalities (CX subscribers) from one platform. Its modern features provide users with the ability to access CX2 using any device (PC, tablet, Android or smartphone), from any location, and around the clock. These are only a few of the CX2 features that can be found inside the platform. CX2 also includes digital plan review, digital stamps, digital signatures and the ability to track any activity and relate it to your GIS data.

Now that CX2 is ready to launch, interested municipalities are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one demo to see how CX2 is different and to get started quickly and efficiently with the CX2 Launch Plan.

For more information regarding CX2, visit http://www.civicxpress.com/ or email info@civicxpress.com.

Contact
TekDog Inc.
Megan Keller
614-737-3743
***@civicxpress.com
End
Source:TekDog Inc.
Email:***@civicxpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Land Management Software, Building Permit Software, Community Development Software
Industry:Government
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share