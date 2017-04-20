Country(s)
Pulitzer Winner, Trauma Director and Infectious Disease Expert at 2017 Mensa Foundation Colloquium
Discover how disaster drives innovation as the healthcare of catastrophes is discussed at this year's event.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A trio of experts will speak at the Mensa Foundation's 2017 Colloquium July 5 at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Fla., this year examining the Health Care of Catastrophes. Dr. Sheri Fink, Dr. Joseph Ibrahim and Dr. Michael Osterholm will explore the complex care challenges that the medical community faces as it takes on hurricanes, mass shootings and other manmade and natural disasters.
Dr. Fink's coverage of life-or-death decisions made at a Hurricane Katrina-besieged hospital won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. Her expertise on the health care of disasters extends beyond her award-winning reporting on New Orleans' Memorial Hospital. The work by Dr. Fink and her New York Times colleagues on the 2014 West Africa Ebola crisis was recognized with the 2015 Pulitzer for international reporting.
Dr. Ibrahim serves as trauma medical director at Orlando Regional Medical Center, overseeing Central Florida's only Level 1 trauma center. Ibrahim's team was key in responding and treating the victims of the worst mass shooting by a single assailant in U.S. history, the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.
Dr. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, has been a national leader detailing the growing concern regarding the use of biological agents as catastrophic weapons targeting civilian populations. After 9/11, Dr. Osterholm served as Special Adviser to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on issues regarding public health preparedness.
Drs. Ibrahim, Fink and Osterholm will be accompanied by other experts who will discuss how working in exceptional circumstances can lead to exceptional ideas and solutions. The event is open to the public. Visit colloquium.us.mensa.org to register and learn more about Colloquium 2017, sponsored by the Mensa Education & Research Foundation.
The Mensa Education & Research Foundation benefits society by inspiring and empowering intellectually gifted people. For more than 40 years the Foundation has supported the best and brightest through scholarships and awards. It encourages research and intellectual inquiry through the Mensa Research Journal and its various Colloquiums. Governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees, the Mensa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and is funded by American Mensa, Mensa members and other charitable donations. To learn more about the Foundation, visit mensafoundation.org.
