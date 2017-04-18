Country(s)
Industry News
The Ultimate Guide To Choosing a Wine Club - From California Winery Advisor
LOS ANGELES - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- California Winery Advisor is excited to announce the release of their guide to selecting the best wine clubs. This comprehensive guide gives consumers everything they need to select the right wine club for their tastes.
There are thousands of wine clubs to choose from. With over 3,000 wineries in California alone, the choices can be overwhelming. When you add in the niche wine clubs that offer wine from a number of wineries, the number of options is staggering. So how do you pick a club that makes sense for you? California Winery Advisor's new guide provides a step by step approach to help you filter out the wine clubs that don't make sense and zero in on the best clubs to match your taste and budget.
Brian Berkowitz, the Managing Partner of California Winery Advisor, had this to say about the new guide, "We get requests for recommendations from our readers all the time. They love the convenience of having wine delivered to their door, but many end up canceling after just a few shipments. We want to increase the success rate for wine consumers and wine clubs."
The new guide covers issues like how to do a fair comparison of wine club costs, the benefits of joining winery run wine clubs and what to look for in a wine club's cancellation policy. These important factors will help consumers find the right club more often.
California Winery Advisor is a publisher of popular wine travel guides like the Top 10 wineries of Napa Valley, The Lodi wineries guide, The Monterey wineries guide, The Mendocino wineries guide, the Temecula wineries guide, the top 10 wineries of Santa Barbara and the top 10 wineries of Paso Robles. The site also publishes articles on wine education and wine lifestyle like the Best Way To Insure Wine and the guide to Buying Napa Real Estate.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse