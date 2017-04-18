Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating

End

-- White Lodging is pleased to announce Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe received the esteemed AAA Four Diamond Rating. This is the first time Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe has attained this celebrated rating. The hotel is the only hotel in Bergen County, New Jersey and the closest hotel to the Meadowlands complex to receive the recognition.The hotel is managed by White Lodging and owned by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises.Hotels at this level are committed to providing every guest with a personalized experience and attentive service in comfortable, high-quality surroundings, according to AAA. They typically offer an extensive array of amenities and guest services.Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe is part of a select group of establishments within North America. Currently, just 1,544 hotels and 689 restaurants hold the AAA Four Diamond Rating."This rating acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our staff," said General Manager Jeff Dziak. "We are honored to be recognized as a AAA Four Diamond hotel. We are committed to exceeding guest expectations and providing a premier travel experience.""AAA is pleased to recognize Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe as a Four Diamond hotel," said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. "To maintain the exceptional standards required for this rating on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. AAA Four Diamond establishments are attentive to guests needs and consistently deliver memorable travel and dining experiences."The Marriott Teaneck at Glenpointe was recently renovated with updates to every aspect of the oversized guestrooms at the hotel through contemporary modifications including new furniture, bathroom fixtures, flooring, increased electrical outlets and USB placement and luxurious showers. Every guestroom now includes mini fridges and safes, making the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe the perfect location for the guest who travels for business but expects the comfort of home. The hotel also features the exclusive Marriott M Club. Open 24/7 with key access, the sleek and modern M Club Lounge has connectivity and technology to meet business professionals' every need.The hotel, located at 100 Frank W. Burr Blvd., is just three miles from the George Washington Bridge and 15 minutes from Manhattan. The full-service hotel is ideal for getaways, business meetings and social functions with 21 meeting and event rooms in the hotel, totaling 26,500 sq. ft. of meeting space, which can accommodate up to 1,200 people. The property is connected to both the Glenpointe Spa & Fitness Center and the Glenpointe office buildings.# # #For 79 years AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property inspections. 