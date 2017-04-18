News By Tag
Bespoke CRE Announces it will Exclusively Represent Chicago Private Businesses & Non-Profits
Founder experience & market research reveal an opportunity to serve these sectors that have traditionally received transactional and conflicted real estate counsel
"Bespoke was created to disrupt the way Greater Chicago's private businesses and non-profits are served by the commercial real estate market," explains Billmeyer. "We deeply value our long-term relationships with clients and partners and are extremely passionate about delivering strategic, cohesive and unbiased solutions that meet our clients' top and bottom line goals. All our team members embody this service methodology—
The Chicago metro area is home to 36 Fortune 500 headquarters in contrast to the hundreds of thousands of small to midsize private businesses. The majority of brokerage firms devote their resources to serving that small number of very large organizations, leaving the remaining vast number of businesses without a strategic real estate partner.
Additionally, many brokerage firms are structured to represent both the tenant and the landlord; this creates a conflict of interest that incentivizes advisors to recommend deal terms or property types, which may not be the best deal for the private business owner or non-profit organization. Bespoke does not own, manage, or lease real estate assets so the company brings a level of transparency and objectivity few firms can match.
"Every day we rescue a client from a lease that has become a burden on their business—whether the space is too expensive, there is no room to grow or it's not conducive to recruiting the right talent. Because we know real estate should be a strategic asset, we make sure our clients get the right space at the right price and we want every dollar possible to go back into their business or their cause," says Sanmiguel. "We are more than brokers; we are business owners who face the same challenges as our clients."
To honor its unique methodology and positioning in the market, the company unveiled a new website, www.bespokecre.com (http://bespokecre.com/
