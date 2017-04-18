News By Tag
HCL to Acquire Mortgage BPO Provider Urban Fulfillment Services, LLC
UFS is a Limited Liability Company incorporated in USA, founded in 2002. With over 350 highly skilled professionals, UFS operates out of 3 centres in the US, engaged in providing mortgage business process and fulfilment services to its customers.
"The acquisition of Urban Fulfillment Services strengthens HCL's capabilities in mortgage BPO services, loan fulfillment and debt servicing space," said Anoop Tiwari, Corporate Vice President and Global Head – Business Services, HCL Technologies. "Combining UFS' talent and client portfolio with HCL's deep industry expertise and business acumen, offers us the unique opportunity to provide platform–based services on our own platform, driving transformation through robotics process automation."
HCL will be acquiring 100% stake in UFS. The total cash consideration for this transaction is up to $30 million, including contingent payments subject to certain financial milestones. Mortgage servicing is a regulated activity in USA and the transaction would require regulatory approvals for obtaining the licenses.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December, 2016. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services, IoT WorKSTM, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCETM Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business.
HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 111,092 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com
Forward–looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes',' strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
