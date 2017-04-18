HRO Today Announces Finalists of 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards

Contact

-- For the second straight year,is recognizing the continued importance of talent acquisition with its 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards.This year's finalists include a group of 22 talent acquisition executives who are providing innovative practices and excellence in talent acquisition, including work within areas such as employer branding, technology, staff development, engagement and retention, and financial analysis.The winners will be announced at an awards luncheon hosted by Cielo on May 2, 2017, at theForum North America in Chicago in the following three categories: for profit, innovation, and non-profit.The 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards finalists are:· Paul Abrahms, Corporate Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Huron· Ryan Alexander, Director of Talent Acquisition, Tenneco· Matt Blunt, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, FTI Consulting· Brendan Browne, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition, LinkedIn· Julene Campion, Vice President, Talent Management, Geisinger Health System· Valerie Egan, Talent Acquisition Leader, Girl Scouts of the USA· Barry Hirschman, Head of Talent Acquisition, Americas, Linde Group· Megan Holte, Director of Corporate and Executive Sourcing, Hilton Worldwide· Jeff Jurinak, Talent Acquisition Manager, Health First· Gregory Karanastasis, VP, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Pitney Bowes· Jill Larsen, SVP, Talent Acquisition, People Planning, and Services HR, Cisco· Bill Neese, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Paycor· Carol Robinette, VP of Talent Management, American Red Cross· Meaghan Ryan, Corporate Director, Talent Acquisition, Seminole Gaming· Cathy Scarlett, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, BMO Financial Group· Kendall Smith, Senior Manager – Talent Acquisition, EchoStar· Michael Spear, Director, Talent Acquisition and Development, Gategroup Airline Solutions· Kristin Terry, Director, Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence, Cox Enterprises· Mieke Thorson, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, IHS Markit· Jennifer Toth, Talent Acquisition Manager, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.· Katie Traviglia, Director of Human Resources, New American Funding· Kim Wells, Recruitment Head, North America Operations, United States, Atos"We're excited to announce this impressive slate of talent acquisition leaders from around North America," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "These leaders are investing in technology, processes and innovative best practices with their teams that are increasing business outcomes and all while the talent acquisition function continues to increase in complexity."andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.