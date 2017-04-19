 
Wayne Maynard Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Wayne Maynard Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Wayne Maynard Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
PLANO, Texas - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Wayne Maynard to the Plano office, where he will be a buyer's agent for The Hulkowich Group. Prior to joining the real estate industry, Mr. Maynard worked in sales as a Numismatist for 18 years. "I'm very delighted to join the well known brand with a great reputation that RMDFW is and to be a part of the very successful Hulkowich Group," stated Mr. Maynard.

Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office spoke highly of Mr. Maynard by stating, "It is a pleasure to have him join our growing team. He has excellent customer service skills and a great amount of sales experience. He is in good hands with The Hulkowich Group and fits right in. He has made a wise decision in joining RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from Florida, Mr. Maynard moved to the DFW Metroplex nine years ago, prior to moving he also lived in South Carolina. He is a father of one daughter, Hannah, 14 and currently serves as the President of Colleyville Citizens' Police Academy Alumni Association, Vice Chairman of Zoning Board of Adjustment and a member of Colleyville Lions Club. When time permits, Mr. Maynard enjoys racing, boating, flying and playing Blackjack.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Wayne Maynard can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.801.2419 or via email at wayne.maynard@rmdfw.com (mailto:Mark.Stroud@rmdfw.com). He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
Click to Share