Wayne Maynard Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office spoke highly of Mr. Maynard by stating, "It is a pleasure to have him join our growing team. He has excellent customer service skills and a great amount of sales experience. He is in good hands with The Hulkowich Group and fits right in. He has made a wise decision in joining RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from Florida, Mr. Maynard moved to the DFW Metroplex nine years ago, prior to moving he also lived in South Carolina. He is a father of one daughter, Hannah, 14 and currently serves as the President of Colleyville Citizens' Police Academy Alumni Association, Vice Chairman of Zoning Board of Adjustment and a member of Colleyville Lions Club. When time permits, Mr. Maynard enjoys racing, boating, flying and playing Blackjack.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Wayne Maynard can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.801.2419 or via email at wayne.maynard@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
