Are Employers Edging Out Health Insurance Plans? Employers Increasingly Look to Contracting Directly With Healthcare Providers LAS VEGAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthcare consulting firm HealthGroup West has a long history of advising hospital, health system and independent physician practice clients on market dynamics and the development of effective strategies to position clients for success. Firm founder Kevin Curtis believes that direct contracting between healthcare providers and employers who provide insurance benefits to their employees is an important trend that healthcare organizations should be following. He cites a recent survey* that suggests nearly 25% of employers with more than 1,000 employees who provide health insurance benefits already contract directly with healthcare providers for services, or anticipate doing so in the next two years; that's up from an average of 20% the prior survey year. Given fully half of Americans receive health insurance through their employer, the trend is significant.



"No doubt the uncertainty around the status of the Affordable Care Act is contributing to this increase. Employers are looking for contracting models that will guarantee savings through discounts or by placing payments at risk for the achievement of certain outcomes. Many of our clients are moving quickly into this space," notes Curtis. HealthGroup West has assisted many healthcare organizations through the planning and implementation phases of a direct employer contracting strategy. Curtis adds, "In many cases, being successful with direct employer contracting models requires a complete re-thinking of how hospitals organize and deploy their services, how they define success, and a restructuring of information systems to effectively monitor and manage risk. Most importantly, no one model works for all markets."



Contracting directly with healthcare providers is only one of a comprehensive set of tactics that employers are using to manage their insurance benefit costs. "Wellness and chronic disease management are also emerging as important service lines for healthcare organizations," noted Curtis. He believes the wellness department, which is currently focused internally on the health of the organization's own employees, should be reimagined as a "total health solution" for employers that includes occupational medicine, chronic disease management and prevention. This new "total health solution" service will soon rival a hospital's traditional core service lines in terms of both revenue and strategic potential for the organization. According to Curtis, "Surgery, orthopedics, cardiac and cancer have traditionally been the key revenue generators for most acute care organizations. However, healthcare providers are now realizing that engaging consumers to address health risks and behaviors prior to their need for expensive healthcare services has real value in terms of improving outcomes, growing key service lines, and strengthening brand preference."



*Willis Towers Watson 2016 Best Practices in Health Care Employer Benefit Survey



