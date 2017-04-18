News By Tag
Beaufort International Film Festival Named to Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals
FilmFreeway recognized the Beaufort International Film Festival
The 12th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival will take place February 21-25, 2018. For more information about the Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com . The festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society.
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
Ron Tucker
843-522-3196
***@gmail.com
