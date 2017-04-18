Beaufort International Film Festival Named to Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals

FilmFreeway recognized the Beaufort International Film Festival

-- FilmFreeway, a marketing service that connects filmmakers, screenwriters, and film festivals from all over the world, recently recognized the Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF) as one of the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in a recent survey. Over 5,000 of the world's best film festivals and contests, including 43 Academy Award accredited festivals, use FilmFreeway to reach over 400,000 filmmakers and artists worldwide. According to the survey, BIFF was ranked #10 in the world and #1 in South Carolina. "We're honored that our festival has been recognized as a "Top 100 Best Reviewed Festival" especially since these reviews are coming from the filmmakers and screenwriters who have attended or had a film to screen in Beaufort. As we've said many times, it takes a village of volunteers, sponsors and of course an adoring audience to make a film festival a success. We share this honor with them. " stated Rebecca Tucker, Co-Director of the Beaufort International Film Festival.The 12th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival will take place February 21-25, 2018. For more information about the Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com . The festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society.The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.