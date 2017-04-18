 
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer SMS To Landline Solution for Salon Owners

Salon owners in the USA can take benefit of SMS To Landline Service offered by Text My Main Number, Landline Texting service provider from USA. They offer a free demo of the stated texting solution along with 30 days free trial.
 
 
NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number, USA based landline texting service provider has been offering the business messaging solution to different B2C business owners in the USA. Recently, a spokesperson of the company announced that they are offering SMS To Landline solution for salon owners in the USA. This solution can be used to provide the flexible communication mechanism to the customers of Hair Salon. The spokesperson of the Text My Main Number further announced that they will provide a free consultation and demonstration of their landline texting solution. Also, the company will be offering 30 days free trial of the complete system to interested salon owners who want to try this unique communication solution. The announcement further shared that they will be offering free customer support to ensure their prospects and customers don't face any difficulty while using this business messaging solution.

As per the shared details, the landline messaging solution enables the landline number of the Salon. The Salon owners can also text-enable more than one landline number and even the toll free number.  Once the landline number or toll free number is text enabled by the Text My Main Number for 2-way communication, the customers of the Salon can send SMS to landline of thee hair salon. These text messages will be received over landline number and can be accessed using an easy to use Graphical User Interface provided by the Text My Main Number. All text messages received to a landline can be viewed here and the salon executive/owner can respond to the SMS from this portal. The message received at customer's end will reflect the landline number of the Salon. This makes landline texting possible.

The representative of the Text My Main Number shared, "This is a unique and advanced communication solution. There are a few people in the corporate world who knows about this business messaging solution. This gives a competitive advantage to those who uses this solution. The Salon owners can add a branding factor in their business model by introducing a landline texting solution to their day to day communication model. This will set them apart from their competitors and help in gaining popularity."

The company has announced to offer a free trial of landline messaging solution for Salons for interested prospects so they can use and experience the solution on their own. This solution comes with a range of features, which are listed here: http://textmymainnumber.com/hair-salon-landline-texting/

The representative of the company advised to drop an email to info@textmymainnumber.com to know more about this solution or to ask any questions one may have.

Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
