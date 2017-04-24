News By Tag
* Stem
* Coding
* Minecraft
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AccelerateKID Offers K-8 Summer Tech Camps in Oakland County
Tech Camps include Java, Roblox, Minecraft, Python, LEGO robotics, Cyber Security, Dash robotics, JavaScript, app development, computer building, YouTube, animator, 3D printing and much more.
By fusing hands-on experience with peer-to-peer collaboration, our Madison Heights and Wixom-based camps are the best option to test-drive an AccelerateKID®
Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out, and explore new skills. But, for some kids summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss.
This is an exciting opportunity for Oakland County youth to have fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore technology, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime
After attending one of our camps, kids will have advanced their STEAM resume, while refining their confidence & presentation skills; taking their tech-inspired ambitions to a whole new level.
All camps run for 5 consecutive days (Mon-Fri), three hours per day with AM and PM options available. You can mix and match our camps to build a full day of learning and give your child the full AccelerateKID experience. AccelerateKID®
Attending an AccelerateKID®
For parents who have yet to decide about enrolling their child in a class, camp, or club, here's how they differ. While CLASSES are for the committed child that wants to dive deeper into their chosen technology, and CLUBS allow kids to hang fun with fellow tech-minded peers once per month to work together or individually on tech project, CAMPS are a great way to introduce your child to a new technology in a fun environment.
AccelerateKID®
For more information, visit www.AccelerateKID.com/
Contact
AccelerateKID
844-483-2433
hello@acceleratekid.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 24, 2017