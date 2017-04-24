 
AccelerateKID Offers K-8 Summer Tech Camps in Oakland County

Tech Camps include Java, Roblox, Minecraft, Python, LEGO robotics, Cyber Security, Dash robotics, JavaScript, app development, computer building, YouTube, animator, 3D printing and much more.
 
 
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- AccelerateKID® Summer Camps offer fun and rewarding day camps for kids and teens (K-8) in Oakland County the opportunity to explore and build upon their intuitive, tech-driven passions.

By fusing hands-on experience with peer-to-peer collaboration, our Madison Heights and Wixom-based camps are the best option to test-drive an AccelerateKID® course this summer without having to commit to an extended 4-9 month class program.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out, and explore new skills. But, for some kids summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss.

This is an exciting opportunity for Oakland County youth to have fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore technology, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime

After attending one of our camps, kids will have advanced their STEAM resume, while refining their confidence & presentation skills; taking their tech-inspired ambitions to a whole new level.

All camps run for 5 consecutive days (Mon-Fri), three hours per day with AM and PM options available. You can mix and match our camps to build a full day of learning and give your child the full AccelerateKID experience. AccelerateKID® also offers before and after care.

Attending an AccelerateKID® Tech Camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and imaginations active.

For parents who have yet to decide about enrolling their child in a class, camp, or club, here's how they differ. While CLASSES are for the committed child that wants to dive deeper into their chosen technology, and CLUBS allow kids to hang fun with fellow tech-minded peers once per month to work together or individually on tech project, CAMPS are a great way to introduce your child to a new technology in a fun environment.

AccelerateKID® parent Claudia Alvarado has a lot to say about the program: "My son started with Coding 101--he took a Scratch class at another school but didn't enjoy it. He took Coding 201 at AccelerateKID® and said it was the best! Now he's in 301. We love AccelerateKID® because if he has a problem with something specific, they take time with him individually. I registered him because he wants to study video game and design and wants to have a strong foundation before he goes to college."

For more information, visit www.AccelerateKID.com/camps or contact us at hello@AccelerateKID.com.

AccelerateKID
844-483-2433
hello@acceleratekid.com
Page Updated Last on: Apr 24, 2017
