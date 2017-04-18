Country(s)
Industry News
Ironside Human Resources CEO Completes Elite Program
Doug Carter recently completed an elite entrepreneurship training program
DALLAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce that its President and CEO, Doug Carter recently completed an elite entrepreneurship training program in the Dallas County Community College District Cohort of Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Business program.
He is among 27 entrepreneurs who graduated in April 2017. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a national program created to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital, and business support services. The spring graduates completed the blended online and face-to-face program that delivers intensive practical entrepreneurship training from Babson's business experts and peers.
About Ironside Human Resources
Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare search firm that specializes in permanent placement of healthcare professionals. Ironside Human Resources will be celebrating its 6 year anniversary this July, has combined experience of 40 years in staffing and human resources and recently won Best of Staffing 2017, Client.
Contact
Sarah Foutz
***@ironsidehr.com
