HRO Today Announces Finalists of 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards

Bill MacRae, Publisher

Bill MacRae, Publisher

-- For the fourth year,is recognizing chief human resource officers who have the capabilities to deliver HR transformation with its 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards.This year's finalists include a group of 20 executives in HR who have provided the vision to establish HR practices that are driving talent initiatives, contributing to business growth, and creating a culture that can lead in a global marketplace.The winners will be announced at the awards gala on May 1, 2017, at theForum North America in Chicago in the following four categories: for profit, sustainable workforce, non-profit and lifetime achievement.The 2017 CHRO of the Year Awards finalists are:· David Almeda, Chief People Officer, Kronos Incorporated· Karen Crone, CHRO, Paycor· Christine Esckilsen, Chief Human Capital Officer, Piper Jaffray· Kate Etinger, EVP, CHRO, Bank Leumi· Tony Fogel, CHRO, Coveris· Jim Hazboun, CHRO/CAO, Hyundai Capital America· Khara Julien, VP of HR, Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc.· Francine Katsoudas, SVP, Chief People Officer, Cisco· Max Langenkamp, VP, HR, Cintas· Andrea Ledford, EVP, Chief Administration Office, and CHRO, NCR· Brian Little, Head of HR, Zurich North America· Jane Maksoud, CHRO, Mount Sinai Health System· Adriene McCoy, CHRO, Baptist Health South Florida· Marcia Morales-Jaffe, SVP, Chief People Officer, PayPal· Angela Moriarity, Director of HR, Advanced Correctional Healthcare· Deslyn Norris, VP of HR, Topgolf· Mark Puleo, VP and CHRO, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital· Kevin D. Silva, EVP and CHRO, Voya Financial, Inc.· Collette Taylor, SVP, HR and Facilities, Astellas US LLC· Kathy Zwickert, Chief People Officer, NetSuite (Oracle)"Any CEO we know talks about the important contributions of his or her HR leaders," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "It is a privilege to recognize achievement and true greatness in the HR profession from among some of the very top practitioners in the management department who teach everyone else about leadership."andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.