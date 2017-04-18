News By Tag
ACEX will Present a Joint Booth of the Russian Logistics at the Main European Exhibition in Munich
ACEX will present a joint booth of the Russian logistics at the main European exhibition in Munich.
The worldwide logistics alliance ACEX will become an operator of the joint booth №231 in the pavilion A4. Different logistics companies will present their services at one booth.
CARGO EXPRESS (Moscow, Russia) is specialized in airfreight transportations, has direct contracts and agreements with the biggest airlines. CARGO EXPRESS is a licensed customs broker and carrier. The company has a well-established line of consolidated cargo transportation from Europe to Russia. The company offers sea transportation of large vehicles from Europe via ports of the Baltic to Russia, the Central Asia and the Middle East.
AsstrA Associated Traffic AG (Russia, Switzerland)
Group of companies MCS (Saint Petersburg, Russia) renders full complex of customs and logistics services, as well as legal and financial maintenance to the participants of foreign trade activity. The company has the license of customs broker and of authorized economic operator. MCS offers information system and mobile application for efficient order management which provides online information of cargo delivery status.
Agency of Customs Logistics (Russia, Moscow) was established in 2006. The activity of the company is outsourcing of import and export operations, as well as complex logistics solutions. ACL has a wide experience in deliveries of industrial equipment, components and materials for the automobile and machine-building enterprises. The company has office in the Volga Federal District (Togliatti, Samara region).
Optima Freight (Helsinki, Finland) is the Russian and Finish company which runs a business with Russia. The company offers warehousing services in the territory of the international airport Vantaa, cargo consolidation, sea freight and airfreight (import/export)
PSG (Kazan, Russia) is a transport and forwarding company specializing in the international deliveries of cars and trucks, components and spare parts to them. The company has offices in the Republic of Tatarstan and a terminal for cargo processing in the sea port of Novorossiysk.
Group of companies SV (Russia, Moscow) is successful on the international transport logistics market since 2000 and offers the following scope of services: domestic and international transportation, rail, air and sea freight, FEA outsourcing/
Transparency of business partners is the condition of successful cooperation. Partnership with the Russian companies, due to difficult procedures of cargo handling, is often considered risky for the foreign companies. Personal contacts with top managers of the Russian logistics booth will favour to find the most convenient conditions of cooperation and means of deliveries in the territory of Russia. Favorable geographic location of Russia (through which the main North-South and West-East transport corridors come) undoubtedly determines advisability of the Russian logistics infrastructure.
We invite all partners who are interested in business with the Russian Federation at the joint booth of the logistics companies on May 9-12, 2017 in Munich.
