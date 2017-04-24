 
The Confidence Factor for Women presents The Colloquium 2017

Carol Sankar will host her signature high level round-table for women leaders in North Carolina on May 18, 2017.
 
 
NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership presents The Colloquium on May 18, 2017. This is a high level signature event to support the growth and acceleration of a limited number of professional women & business owners. This is the second annual event, which will focus on the leadership cliff and the power of negotiating your way through the glass ceiling.

"Women leave of $2 million in unclaimed revenue on the table in their business and career when they fail to negotiation. In addition, 1 out of 7 women fail to re-negotiate their workplace agreements and partnership proposals. Our mission is to give women the tools to close the value gap by giving them the confidence to ask," says Sankar.

Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFUdYhRZWac

The Confidence Factor for Women is a global executive leadership firm that focuses on diversity and inclusion initiatives for women at the c-level. The Confidence Factor has been presented at major companies and organizations, including but not limited to: TEDx, Civicon, ABASBO, Amec Foster Wheeler, Women in Government, Suncoast HR/SHRM, Inroads and more.

"I am honored by the opportunity to present the Confidence Factor for Women to a distinguished leaders and create a new narrative for women so we can increase our presence in leadership," says Sankar. To learn more about the Colloquium, visit www.theconfidencefactorforwomen.com/the-experience.

About Carol Sankar - Business consultant, leadership advisor and bestselling author as seen at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, SHRM, Entrepreneur Magazine, Homevestors and more. Visit www.carolsankar.com
