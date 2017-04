The Confidence Factor for Women presents The Colloquium 2017

Carol Sankar will host her signature high level round-table for women leaders in North Carolina on May 18, 2017.

Colloquium 2017 (2)

End

-- The Confidence Factor for Women in Leadership presents The Colloquium on May 18, 2017. This is a high level signature event to support the growth and acceleration of a limited number of professional women & business owners. This is the second annual event, which will focus on the leadership cliff and the power of negotiating your way through the glass ceiling."Women leave of $2 million in unclaimed revenue on the table in their business and career when they fail to negotiation. In addition, 1 out of 7 women fail to re-negotiate their workplace agreements and partnership proposals. Our mission is to give women the tools to close the value gap by giving them the confidence to ask," says Sankar.Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFUdYhRZWacis a global executive leadership firm that focuses on diversity and inclusion initiatives for women at the c-level. The Confidence Factor has been presented at major companies and organizations, including but not limited to: TEDx, Civicon, ABASBO, Amec Foster Wheeler, Women in Government, Suncoast HR/SHRM, Inroads and more."I am honored by the opportunity to present the Confidence Factor for Women to a distinguished leaders and create a new narrative for women so we can increase our presence in leadership,"says Sankar.________________________________________- Business consultant, leadership advisor and bestselling author as seen at TEDx, The Steve Harvey Show, Bounce TV, SHRM, Entrepreneur Magazine, Homevestors and more. Visit www.carolsankar.com