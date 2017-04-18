News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Elkos ENJOY – the latest addition to the low cost ball pen market
Elkos- Enjoy aims to target the younger generationwith its user friendly attributes. "A core strength of knowledge of our consumer needs, latest trends and technology, enables us to position our products strategically"
Enjoy is a visually appealing pen created with an attractive foil design on its body and has been launched in seven vivid colours - blue, pink, green, yellow, brown, black and red. All ElkosEnjoy pens are available in three ink colours – blue, black and red. For tireless writing experience it enwraps a rubber grip around it.Its consistent hi-flow inkis ideal for long hours of writing, making it the preferred choice for students.
Packaging
5 Pcs Pouch
250 Pcs Inner Box
3000 Pcs Master Carton
ElkosEnjoy Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 5/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/
About Elkos: Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Direct Fill Pens, Sketch Pens and Pen Refills. Located in Kolkata, ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse