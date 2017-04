Elkos ENJOY – the latest addition to the low cost ball pen market

End

-- Elkos ups their game in the low cost ball pen market with their new launch – ENJOY, a uniquely designed contemporary ball pen. http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-enjoy2.html "We are delighted to announce the launch of ENJOY ball pen, cost effective and high in quality. Our passion is to provide the best! ENJOY is especially crafted to add fun element into writing" said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. Elkoshas a dedicated R&D team &uses the latest Korean- Japanese technology to manufacture all its products.Elkos- Enjoy aims to target the younger generationwith its user friendly attributes. "A core strength of knowledge of our consumer needs, latest trends and technology, enables us to position our products strategically"statedMr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing.Enjoy is a visually appealing pen created with an attractive foil design on its body and has been launched in seven vivid colours - blue, pink, green, yellow, brown, black and red. All ElkosEnjoy pens are available in three ink colours – blue, black and red. For tireless writing experience it enwraps a rubber grip around it.Its consistent hi-flow inkis ideal for long hours of writing, making it the preferred choice for students.5 Pcs Pouch250 Pcs Inner Box3000 Pcs Master CartonElkosEnjoy Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 5/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/ elkospens Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Direct Fill Pens, Sketch Pens and Pen Refills. Located in Kolkata, ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.