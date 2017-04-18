 
News By Tag
* Ball Pen
* Gel Pen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Elkos ENJOY – the latest addition to the low cost ball pen market

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ball Pen
Gel Pen

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Products

KOLKATA, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos ups their game in the low cost ball pen market with their new launch – ENJOY, a uniquely designed contemporary ball pen. http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-enjoy2.html "We are delighted to announce the launch of ENJOY ball pen, cost effective and high in quality. Our passion is to provide the best! ENJOY is especially crafted to add fun element into writing" said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. Elkoshas a dedicated  R&D team &uses the latest Korean- Japanese technology to manufacture all its products.

Elkos- Enjoy aims to target the younger generationwith its user friendly attributes. "A core strength of knowledge of our consumer needs, latest trends and technology, enables us to position our products strategically" statedMr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing.

Enjoy is a visually appealing pen created with an attractive foil design on its body and has been launched in seven vivid colours - blue, pink, green, yellow, brown, black and red.  All ElkosEnjoy  pens are available in three ink colours – blue, black and red. For tireless writing experience it enwraps a rubber grip around it.Its consistent hi-flow inkis ideal for long hours of writing, making it the preferred choice for students.


Packaging

5 Pcs Pouch

250 Pcs Inner Box

3000 Pcs Master Carton

ElkosEnjoy Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 5/- per pc.  You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens .

About Elkos:  Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Direct Fill Pens, Sketch Pens and Pen Refills. Located in Kolkata, ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.
End
Source:Elkos Pen
Email:***@elkospens.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elkos Pens PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share