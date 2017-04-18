 
April 2017
Foremost Media Online Marketing Specialist Wins First Ever UW-Whitewater Award

Rose Stricker accepts Excellence Award for Non-Traditional Students
 
 
JANESVILLE, Wis. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The University of Wisconsin - Whitewater Communication Department held an award ceremony on Sunday, April 23, 2017 to recognize Award of Excellence recipients.  The department awarded its first ever "Excellence Award for Non-Traditional Students" to Rose Stricker, UW-Whitewater senior and online marketing specialist at Foremost Media, Inc. in Janesville.

The "Excellence Award for Non-Traditional Students" was created by the UW-W Communication Department to recognize students who return to college after an extended absence.  UW-Whitewater faculty nominated students for the award and Dr. Kathy Brady, Communication Department chair, made the final selection along with Jim Disrude, Communication Department Director of Advising.

Brady explained to the audience on Sunday that non-traditional students are valuable assets for UW-W teachers.  Stricker attended Brady's course in Persuasion.  "Rose brought a wealth of knowledge and experience from her employment to the classroom," Brady said.

Jon Ballard, Foremost Media President, values the work ethic of employees like Stricker who balance work and school.  "We look for ways to support our employees in the pursuit of their academic goals.  For instance, Foremost Media offers a flexible work schedule and tuition reimbursement for industry-related college courses," says Ballard.

Stricker, currently a senior at UW-Whitewater, is completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations.  She has worked at Foremost Media, Inc. since August 2013 and manages 24 online marketing accounts.

About Foremost Media

Foremost Media, Inc. (www.foremostmedia.com) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and search engine marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.

Contact
Jon Ballard
***@foremostmedia.com
End
Source:Foremost Media, Inc.
Email:***@foremostmedia.com Email Verified
