Florida Organization Showcasing Talents Of Individuals With Disabilities Chance 2 Dance Hosts Inaugural Performance June 4, 2017.

In less than one calendar year, Chance 2 Dance, a non-profit based in Lake Mary, FL has grown from teaching dance to 4 children at 1 location to teaching between 500 and 600 individuals with special needs per week at more than 15 locations in Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia Counties. C2D's Executive Director, Nicole Warren, has her sights set on an end-of-the-year performance where individuals from each location can come together LAKE MARY, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nicole Warren has her sights set on an end-of-the-year performance where individuals from each location can come together and put on a real dance show, giving participants the opportunity to shine on stage, giving families an opportunity to see their loved ones in a way they likely have not before, and giving the community the opportunity to see the talents within our disabled population.



"It's that time of year! The inaugural Chance 2 Dance performance is just around the corner. Children, youth and adults from Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia Counties will come together on June 4 for an inclusive and accommodating dance performance at the Orlando Repertory Theatre."



Chance 2 Dance was founded in early 2016, the passion behind it coming from Nicole Warren, a UCF graduate and professional dancer with degrees in both dance and education who realized the need for enrichment activities for the special needs community. When Nicole was in college, she worked as a personal care assistant for a young man named Kirk who had cerebral palsy. Nicole spent her time teaching Kirk how to move around and dance, which he loved. It was during this time that she noticed that there wasn't any opportunity around for those with disabilities to learn the art of dance, so it became a life goal of hers to create the opportunity to dance for those who were disabled.



C2D hires professional dancers and gets them certified in special needs and accommodation. They then create partnerships with organizations in the local community, and C2D instructors provide a comprehensive, scalable training program to the partner organizations such as charter schools, adult care programs, private schools and non-profits. C2D just opened their own studio where individuals can come to them off Lee Rd. in the heart of Central Florida.



Check us out at



Media Contact

Kyle Kirby

support@chance2dancefl.org Kyle Kirby End -- Nicole Warren has her sights set on an end-of-the-year performance where individuals from each location can come together and put on a real dance show, giving participants the opportunity to shine on stage, giving families an opportunity to see their loved ones in a way they likely have not before, and giving the community the opportunity to see the talents within our disabled population.Chance 2 Dance was founded in early 2016, the passion behind it coming from Nicole Warren, a UCF graduate and professional dancer with degrees in both dance and education who realized the need for enrichment activities for the special needs community. When Nicole was in college, she worked as a personal care assistant for a young man named Kirk who had cerebral palsy. Nicole spent her time teaching Kirk how to move around and dance, which he loved. It was during this time that she noticed that there wasn't any opportunity around for those with disabilities to learn the art of dance, so it became a life goal of hers to create the opportunity to dance for those who were disabled.C2D hires professional dancers and gets them certified in special needs and accommodation. They then create partnerships with organizations in the local community, and C2D instructors provide a comprehensive, scalable training program to the partner organizations such as charter schools, adult care programs, private schools and non-profits. C2D just opened their own studio where individuals can come to them off Lee Rd. in the heart of Central Florida.Check us out at www.Chance2DanceFL.org Source : Chance 2 Dance, INC Email : ***@chance2dancefl.org Tags : Autism , Dance , Special Needs , Down Syndrome , Disability , Non-profit , Exercise , Charity Industry : Education , Health , Non-profit Location : Lake Mary - Florida - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

